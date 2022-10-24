5K raises money for Patrick County trails

October 24, 2022 John Peters II

Members of the Stuart Elementary School run club pose for a picture after Saturday’s Apple Dumpling Festival 5K in Patrick County, Virginia. (Submitted photo)

Ninety one runners and walkers braved the early morning Patrick County, Virginia, chill on Saturday morning, lining up for the Apple Dumpling Festival 5K presented by the Patrick County Chamber and Dan River Basin Association.

The race is a fundraiser for the association, to continue trail development in Patrick County, according to event organizers. Among the work being done includes the addition of mapping and trail markers for the I.C. Dehart bike and hiking trails in Woolwine, Virginia

. Complete results are available at www.runroanoke.com. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.

Racers gather to sprint — or jog, or even walk — along Mayo River Rail Trail.

Completing “the flattest 5K in Patrick County” in first place was Eli Roberson in a time of 17:06, with second place Noah Hiatt coming in with a time of 18:59 and Hunter Martin claiming third in 19:36.

For the females, first place was Ellianna Montgomery in 25:45, second was Eden Nickelston 25:46 and third was Kinsleigh Harris in 29:26. Overall masters male was Landon Nowlin in 19:58 and overall female was Roshne Davidson in 30:26. Participant ages ranged from under 10 to older than 70.

“A special thank you goes to the Stuart Elementary Run Club participants who trained for six weeks before the race,” chamber organizers said. “And thank you to Lindsay Alley for organizing the club. This event would not be possible without the assistance of our sponsors: Adcock Veterinary Orthopedic Solutions, PC Chamber of Commerce, Jones & DeShon Orthodontics, Clark Gasand Oil, The Landmark Center, Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Patrick County Eye Associates, Clark Brothers Construction, Patrick Med Spa, Blue Ridge Accounting & Tax, Liz Wariner and John Hopkins and Lynn Regan.