Spooktacular set for Thursday at SCC

October 24, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

The Student Government Association at Surry Community College is hosting an annual Halloween Spooktacular event on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will be held on the Dobson Campus in the Knights Grill Courtyard, with the option to be moved into the Gym if it rains.

Student organizations at the college are coming together to plan and sponsor different family-friendly activities at the Spooktacular. There will be music, games and a photo booth.

Tickets to play the different games will be on sale with 20 tickets available for $5. Food will also be available to purchase. All proceeds from this event will go to the SCC Angel Tree project.

For more information, contact Forrest Lineberry, dean of student and workforces services and student government advisor, at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.