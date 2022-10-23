Downtown petitions draw 1,000-plus signatures

October 23, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Downtown shop owner Martha Truskolaski prepares to present city officials Thursday night with petitions signed by more than 1,000 people seeking to ensure that the charm of North Main Street is not harmed by elements of a new master plan.

Citizen unrest over a new master plan for downtown Mount Airy is continuing with the presentation of petitions bearing more than 1,000 signatures to city officials.

The petition process undertaken by individuals including merchants in the central business targeted changes proposed for North Main Street under the plan approved last month in a 3-2 vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

Petition signers included both local folks and visitors from elsewhere, according to Martha Truskolaski, owner of the Spotted Moon gift shop, who presented a stack of the documents to city officials during a meeting Thursday night.

But people signing them share a common interest, said Truskolaski, who spearheaded the petition effort, one of loving and appreciating “the Main Street we already have.” Preserving that look also was the subject of a downtown protest walk on Oct. 9 by persons who want city officials to revisit the plan as it relates to such concerns.

The master plan, which updated a previous one from 2004, offers a number of recommendations for the main drag through the downtown, including providing “flex spaces” for outdoor dining and other elements. Those spaces would be provided by reconfiguring streets and sidewalks.

It additionally prescribes landscaping and other cosmetic changes, including tree plantings and burying overhead utility lines.

Truskolaski and other plan critics say they generally favor the proposals it offers, but don’t want to risk damaging the existing character and charm of Main Street by giving it the “cookie-cutter” look of larger cities.

Rather than just presenting a pile of petitions to Mount Airy government leaders, Truskolaski meticulously broke down the demographics reflected and logged those results accordingly.

In presenting the signatures during a public forum of Thursday night’s meeting, she mentioned that 320 different cities were represented by participants, also including signers from Mexico and Canada.

“This is impressive,” Mayor Ron Niland said after receiving petitions in individually bound packets which looked to be about 8 inches thick when stacked together. Niland also complimented the research involved on the part of Truskolaski.

More back and forth

While the petitions were graciously received, Thursday’s meeting included some strong comments from persons on both sides of the issue — which has been the rule for recent council sessions.

Also during the public forum, Karen Armstrong took issue with comments made at the board’s previous meeting on Oct. 6 by Commissioner Steve Yokeley. He had characterized opponents of the plan using terminology such as “naysayers,” “fear mongers,” “doomsday prophets,” “obstructionists” and “saboteurs” guided by misinformation.

“I take exception to these statements,” Armstrong responded Thursday night, when she added that critics aren’t against the downtown master plan as a whole, but one key facet.

“Main Street is my only concern,” emphasized the forum speaker, who said she agrees with plans to replace downtown infrastructure including ageing water and sewer lines.

Armstrong said the type of changes envisioned for North Main Street previously were manifested on Market Street one block away, where outdoor dining and a kind of pedestrian mall exists as part of an arts and entertainment district there.

“It is obvious to me that the goal of this plan is to transform Main Street into another Market Street.”

Another forum speaker, Grant Welch, wondered how the changes might affect well-attended events such as the recent Autumn Leaves Festival and Mayberry Days.

Longtime downtown businessman Gene Rees also spoke, repeating his previous remarks that the new master plan is a general guideline — much of which won’t become reality, as is often the case with such documents.

The plan contains 13 recommendations, he said. “But we know that all these won’t be done.”

Some council members also weighed in on the issue during closing remarks at the meeting.

“I do appreciate the people who signed the petitions,” Commissioner Joe Zalescik said. “I do understand their frustrations.”

However, Zalescik doesn’t believe North Main Street will be drastically altered as opponents fear, and that certain aspects downtown such as walkability should be improved.

Mayor Niland also said it is unrealistic to expect no change to occur, pointing out that downtown Mount Airy is constantly evolving — using the recent construction of public restrooms at its upper end as an example.

“Incremental change that is beneficial is good for us,” he commented.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.