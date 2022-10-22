Halloween/fall festival planned downtown

October 22, 2022
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An event next Tuesday in downtown Mount Airy will have a dual purpose of celebrating autumn and a certain holiday at the end of the month.

The Halloween/Fall Festival is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Market Street, site of an arts and entertainment district. Admission to Tuesday’s family oriented event is free and open to the public.

It will feature games, crafts, pumpkin decorating and food trucks, with family friendly costumes welcome.

“This is the first time we have done this,” said Executive Director Melissa Hiatt of the United Fund of Surry, which is presenting the event.

In addition to the other attractions, a group from Jones Intermediate School will be singing, with a DJ to play music in and around those performances.

Apart from the entertainment aspects of Tuesday’s gathering, a number of area agencies will be represented.

“It’s going to be a fall festival as well as a community resource fair,” Hiatt explained.

Organizations to be involved include the Children’s Center of Surry, Mount Airy Public Library, Mount Airy Police Department (including department personnel handing out trick-or-treat bags), Positive Wellness Alliance, Mount Airy Rescue Squad;

Also, the Surry County EMS, Salvation Army (which will be offering sign-ups for family Christmas assistance), Greater Mount Airy Area Habitat for Humanity and multiple clubs from Mount Airy High School, including the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and FFA (Future Farmers of America).

The city schools’ Blue Bear Bus also is to be on hand.

Hiatt says the Halloween/Fall Festival represents a great opportunity for the community to learn about the different organizations involved.

“We’re excited to bring these groups together,” she added.

The food trucks that will be part of the event are to include one specializing in tacos and two offering snack-type items.

In specifying that family friendly Halloween costumes are welcome, Hiatt said this basically refers to ones that won’t scare small children.

