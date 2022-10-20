Youth boxing fitness program getting underway

Equality In Action Inc. is starting a youth boxing program fitness program called Level Up.

Organizers say that Level Up boxing fitness will teach basic boxing skills and techniques to include cardio, shadow boxing, bag work and basic self-defense. Participants will learn stance, guard, movement, the jab cross, hook combination and more.

“Steering our youth with fitness and training and discipline goes well in the gym and in the ring, but your accomplishments are really measured outside of it,” Coach Alvin Simpson said.

The goal of the program, organizers said, is to teach discipline, respect for self and others, and to build self-esteem.

As part of the program, Equality In Action is partnering with Primetime Fitness to host a two-day boxing fitness clinic on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday Nov. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day at Primetime Fitness.

Simpson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist coach, will oversee the program. He was the head coach of the Fort Bragg boxing team, spearheaded the Charlotte Academy boxing program for more than 20 years, and was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015.

He is looking to train individuals in the Mount Airy area who would like to teach boxing fitness. No background in boxing is required.

Equality In Action is looking for six to ten individuals aged 18 and older, male or female, to train with Coach Simpson and eventually take over the Equality In Action Level Up program. The organization also is looking for student boxers, male and female, aged 10-16 who may be interested in boxing fitness. Individuals interested in coaching or joining the Level Up program may do so at www.equalityinaction.org or by emailing director@equalityinaction.org.

All interested coaches must submit to a background check. Registration is required for all student boxers, with a registration fee of $25.

”However, it is EIA’s intention that no child who wants to participate is left out just because of lack of money for the registration fee,” the group said. “EIA realizes that circumstances sometimes prohibit parents from being able to pay for certain sports, and it is our intention and purpose to ensure that every child who wants to participate can do so. Please send an email to the information located on this release if you or your child wishes to participate.”