Ukulele retreat names new leader for 2022

October 20, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Kent Knorr instructing musicians during the 2019 Ukulele Retreat in Mount Airy. (Surry Arts Council photo)

Kent Knorr, an instructor at the first Mount Airy Ukulele Retreat in 2019, will be returning to teach and play with those attending the retreat. George Smith, who has taught at all three of the previous retreats, had been scheduled to oversee this year’s event, but is having to relinquish that role this year because of health reasons, according to Tanya Jones, executive director of the sponsoring Surry Arts Council will be the 2022 host.

The retreat is scheduled to run final weekend of October, for participants of all skill levels. A full story on the retreat plans and its history was published in the Oct. 15 addition of The Mount Airy News (Invasion of the ukulele players!), and is available at https://www.mtairynews.com/news/114649/invasion-of-the-ukulele-players

Knorr, who lives in Wilmington, has been performing and teaching music for more than 30 years. He’s an instrument collector and builder and has been a founder/member of seven different bands, played in studio on several albums, and has had the privilege of traveling all over the east coast to play music. In 2007, he founded the North Carolina Ukulele Academy in Wilmington, a ukulele school and shop stocked with over 300 ukuleles that offers group ukulele classes and workshops for all ages and helps students discover the joy of making music.

Participants in the Mount Airy Ukulele Retreat will have the chance to perform during the WPAQ Merry-Go-Round live radio broadcast which is held weekly in the Historic Earle Theatre. The weekend closes out with a ukulele jam on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The classes begin on Friday, October 28 with registration at 12:30 p.m. in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. There are multiple classes, jams, and performances throughout the weekend.