Nearly $1 million grant sought for Franklin St. lot

October 20, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

City revitalization project targets improvements

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The municipal parking lot on Franklin Street, pictured Wednesday, is on tap for major improvements if Mount Airy’s application for a $950,000 state grant is approved.

One of the key parking facilities in downtown Mount Airy is being eyed for a major facelift by city officials, who are seeking a $950,000 state grant for a revitalization project there.

“It’s been long ignored,” City Manager Stan Farming said Wednesday of the municipal parking lot on Franklin Street, located behind a row of buildings fronting North Main Street, the chief downtown artery. In addition to Franklin, the lot borders Willow Street near Moody Funeral Home.

Spaces at that corner are heavily used by shoppers and other visitors to the central business district.

But the demand for this parking resource has not been accompanied by needed improvements over the years to enhance its availability.

In 2021, a new group known as the Downtown/Small Business Development Vision Committee identified problems with that facility constructed in 1977 with little maintenance having occurred since.

The lot needs landscaping and resurfacing, along with modernizing its use of space and scope, the group reported after studying the situation in depth.

Grant seen as solution

In response to the needs cited, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to authorize the city staff to submit an application for the $950,000 to the Rural Transportation Grant Fund of the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Such funding is available through the department’s Rural Engagement and Investment Program.

If the application is successful, the money will allow the proposed parking lot revitalization project to unfold, involving various development and rehabilitation work.

Farmer added Wednesday that this would include re-striping spaces in the lot along with repaving and other repairs. Landscaping also is part of the mix, possibly including the removal of some existing trees, in addition to injecting a possible artistic highlighting Mount Airy in some way.

While the Vision group also mentioned a need for more parking spaces in the Franklin-Willow lot in its 2021 study, the plan at hand includes no expansion, according to the city manager.

“We just want to improve every parking space that’s already there,” he said Wednesday. “Right now the plan is just as is, not to add any space.”

The Franklin Street lot now has 145, according to Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

The receiving of the state grant wouldn’t require any local matching funds, which is the case with some state and federal assistance.

However, if the low bid received from a contractor for the revitalization project comes in higher than $950,000, the municipality would have to make up the difference, Farmer added.

The chance to apply for the Rural Transformation Grant to finance the parking lot refurbishing was noted in September by Assistant City Attorney Darren Lewis.

“We are excited about this funding opportunity to help with the rehabilitation and accessibility for this parking lot,” Lewis said in a city government memo.

“Our residents and visitors will benefit greatly from these improvements as we continue to promote tourism in our downtown.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.