Police reports

October 19, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Winston-Salem man was jailed Monday after allegedly stealing equipment and other merchandise valued at nearly $700 from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Mount Airy and fleeing from a responding officer, according to city police reports.

Mark Dale Smith Jr., 40, is charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer in the incident targeting a Shark Vertex Pro Cordless stick vacuum cleaner, a 12-volt/20-volt Max DeWalt jobsite Bluetooth speaker, an 800-amp lithium jump starter, Dawn Powerwash soap, Germ-X hand sanitizer and a 14-ounce container of Clorox Scentiva hand soap.

After taking the property valued altogether at $689 and police had arrived, Smith resisted arrest by fleeing the scene when Capt. G.E. Daughenbaugh ordered him to stop, arrest records state. He subsequently was taken into custody at the U.S. 52-U.S. 601 intersection nearby and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,250 secured bond, with a court appearance scheduled Friday. The merchandise was recovered intact and returned to the business.

• Ashlund Cheyenne Rhodes, 25, of Pfafftown, was arrested last Friday night on a warrant for a charge of assault, inflicting serious injury, which had been issued earlier that day with Samuel Taylor Pruitt of Pine Ridge Road as the complainant.

Rhodes was jailed without privilege of bond and slated for a court appearance this Friday.

• Benny Carl Mullens Jr., 46, of 134 Chatham Road, was jailed without bond for a charge of assault on a female after a Sept. 27 incident in which he is alleged to have struck his wife, Jennifer Cornett Mullens, in the nose with a forearm and wrapped an arm around her neck.

Minor injuries resulted, police records state, with the case set for the Nov. 21 District Court session.

• Police were told on Sept. 26 that Golf Cart Outlet on North Andy Griffith Parkway had been scammed out of an undisclosed sum of money earlier in the month by an unknown party. The means used in the false-pretense crime also was not specified.

• Carlos Eduardo Gonzalez, 45, of Kernersville, was charged with driving while impaired after the investigation of a traffic crash in the 900 block of West Lebanon Street on Sept. 25.

Gonzalez, who was behind the wheel of a 2020 Toyota RAV4, is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.