N.C. Granite has solid future, leader says

It’s quite unusual for a speaker at a meeting in Mount Airy to be introduced using French, but this occurred before an official of North Carolina Granite Corp. addressed a local Rotary Club this week.
Yet regardless of the exact language used, the message conveyed by Denis Deshales was the same: the future of the local company dating to 1889 appears as solid as the product it provides.
“We’re well-positioned to go toward the future,” Deshales — speaking in English, punctuated by a thick French-Canadian accent — told members of the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, which had him as the guest speaker for its weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Before taking the podium, Deshales was introduced to the audience by Vann McCoy, a local resident who is fluent in French. McCoy’s opening remarks were in that language and resembled dialogue someone might hear in a foreign movie with subtitles, which he later explained basically was stating what a great honor it was to be at the meeting.
There was no language barrier apparent when Deshales, who is site director for North Carolina Granite, came to the podium. “It’s a pleasure for me to be in Mount Airy,” he said clearly in reference to the Granite City.
Deshales, who is from Quebec City, Canada, where Polycor Inc.’s home office is located, came here in conjunction with its acquisition of North Carolina Granite Corp. in 2020.
Polycor, founded in the late 1980s, is owned by the Canadian equity investment firm Torquest, and contains more than 50 quarry and 20 manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe. The firm employed around 1,100 people companywide at the time it acquired the quarrying operation in the Flat Rock community.
The company had 400 employees in 2007, Deshales told Rotary members. “Now we are more than triple (that).”
That same kind of gradual growth also is being eyed locally, where Polycor officials said in 2020 the existing operation and workforce would not only be maintained with the sale but possibly expanded.
Nearly two years later, that is happening, according to Deshales.
“At this time, the market (for) the granite, it’s very good,” he said of the product quarried here, which enjoys a special distinction.
“It’s the whitest granite we have inside the company,” Deshales said of a type also known to be dotted with flecks of gray.
There is a big demand for that in urban landscaping, including curbs for streets, he said. It also is desired for commercial construction in applications such as architectural stone.
Mount Airy granite additionally has been used for buildings in New York and Washington along with structures such as monuments and mausoleums, Deshales mentioned.
The local operation now has 75 to 100 workers on site, and the Polycor official is hoping that figure will surpass 125 employees.
During a question-and-answer session, Deshales said there presently are job openings at the quarry, where the pay level has been increased within the past year to ensure sufficient workers for all facets of the operation.
“At this time it’s OK, but it’s still tough,” he said of maintaining adequate employees post-pandemically, which ideally is a mix of older hands and younger folks to learn the ropes.
There are plans to replace some equipment at North Carolina Granite, “to make sure we have the right tools for growing,” Deshales said.
Healthy granite supply
Another person in the audience asked about the longevity of the raw material needed for all that. Specifically, how long is the supply of granite at Flat Rock expected to last for a site billed as the world’s largest open-face granite quarry?
“That’s a very good question,” Deshales responded, saying this had been the focus of a recent procedure on the property.
“We did a core drill this spring,” the company official explained.
“We think we have more than one hundred years of granite (left),” Deshales added. “Don’t worry about that.”
In conjunction with this, Deshales also assured that although it is in a growth mode, no encroachment of the quarry property is planned onto nearby parcels. He cited the need to avoid disrupting the adjoining neighborhood with additional blasting and the like.
Deshales, a family man who now lives in Mount Airy but makes regular trips to his home in Quebec City, plans to remain here for another year or so to make sure the local division is going well.
Aside from the unique white granite available locally, someone might ask why Polycor was interested in North Carolina as a new location and Deshales said that after being here for a while, he has an answer:
“It’s a very good place to be.”
