Rezoning issues plague county board

The former Westfield Elementary School still has a few lingering artifacts that need to find a new home and County Commissioner Van Tucker has been working diligently nearly all year to get items re-homed.
Over the past several weeks the Surry County Board of Commissioners has approved a trio of rezoning requests for tracts of land along US 52 and Cook School Road.
At Monday night’s meeting the board heard from Planning Director Marty Needham who explained the most recent application was made to rezone 34.52 acres of land from Rural Agriculture to Highway Business.
Finding there were no public objections at the planning board and that the request fell within the Surry County Land Use Plan, the rezoning request passed the planning board before ultimately gaining approval from the county commissioners.
In rezoning cases the public is welcome to offer comment and a handful of residents spoke in objection to the rezoning plan that they felt would add more congestion and traffic onto a road that already has problems with speeding and odd sight lines.
Greg Goins said, “I don’t know if you’ve been on that road or not, but a lot of times people fly up and down that road and there’s not a lot of sight distance. I think it would be a danger to have any type of business there, honestly, I think it may be dangerous to even put a residential house there.”
He said he has lived in the area more than 50 years, and he has seen lead-footed drivers on Cook School Road “gas it” near the Dollar General. An invitation for the commissioners to observe was extended, “I think it would be worth your while to sit in my uncle’s front yard and watch people fly up and down that road.”
Douglas Goins agreed, saying the access and egress to any 30-plus acre business site would be difficult, “They are going to have a problem getting out and into the place without getting run over with some of these speeding vehicles up and down the road.”
Joseph Schuyler owns land that neighbors the acreage in question and said that the writing seemed to be on the wall when the Dollar General was built, “When you put the Dollar General there…we get where we live. We’re right off the highway, I get it. You can’t have your cake and eat it too in 2022.”
Now however the rezoning is moving closer and closer to residences and with a tract of that size, “That’s a large piece of property and when you get down toward where we’re all at, it’s going to mess with property values and our home life.”
“If we wanted to live beside a Walmart, we would have moved to Mount Airy. I’m not trying to be funny, but this could change where I’ve lived for 31 years. You’re not gonna be able to go back from this, once you do it, there’sa not going to be any going back.”
Rather than make a blanket opposition to the rezoning, Schuyler asked the board to consider only partially rezoning the acreage but said he suspected the board would vote to approve the request.
The public hearing concluded, the commissioners peppered Needham with questions about the land, its roadway frontage, and what the proposed use for the site would be. The application to the planning board noted that the rezoning would allow for “construction of workshops with sizes 50’ by 100’ and 100’ by 100’.”
Needham told the board that local businessman Bobby Koehler is a potential interested buyer of the land but that no plans have been filed.
Commissioner Van Tucker noted that rezoning requests reaching the board have become more complicated and that making decisions such as these often put him and his colleagues at odds with members of the community. Inevitably making decisions on growth for the county means making decisions on changing the way things have been — a notion some Surry County residents do not relish.
The board approved the rezoning request of the 34.52 acres which joins two other recent rezoning requests along Cook School Rd. and US 52. In all 36.39 acres along Cook School Road have now been rezoned to Highway Business. Essentially, all the wooded land behind the Dollar General over to US 52 has now been rezoned Highway Business, much to the alarm of some residents.
In other board news:
– County Manager Chris Knopf advised the commissioners that two new properties have been identified that upon board approval will be added to the list of county surplus properties. The county owns a lot on W. Woltz Street in Dobson with a tax value of $8,590 and another property on Bourbon Trail in Mount Airy that has a tax value of $11,4000. The property committee has looked at these properties and since they “are not deemed useful for county operations, has recommended that the county sell these properties.”
– Commissioner Tucker resumed his quest to re-home artifacts from the former Westfield Elementary School. Several items such as the WWII memorial have already been removed to other locations and Tucker asked for guidance from County Attorney Ed Woltz on the procedure to have a school bell and various Surry County School artifacts like trophies added onto the list of surplus properties and items.
– Chairman Bill Goins took a moment at the close of the meeting to clear up any misconceptions as to the board’s legislative goals regarding Article 43 which deals with transportation. He clarified that the board is seeking a change to an existing statute to have the flexibility that would allow Surry County voters to choose whether they would accept a one quarter of one cent sales tax increase.
“Other counties have the ability to use Article 43, we do not, and we would like to see some flexibility in that. That doesn’t mean we support a tax hike, the citizens of this county would be the ones that decide that, not the five men who sit on this board,” Goins said.
The board has been steadfast in their desire to leave the property tax rates at their present levels. They have also stated that the sales tax is the most equitable way of levying any across the board tax as not everyone in the county pays property taxes.