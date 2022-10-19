Family calls for action after tragedy

October 19, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy resident Diane Felts passed away Sept. 21, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. from a drowning accident. Her family is asking people to wear yellow, display yellow, or change social media profile photos to yellow in memory of Felts and to grow awareness of the importance of water safety.

Mount Airy resident Diane Felts passed away in late September from in a drowning accident while on vacation at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which her friends recall was one of her favorite places.

Her friends and family are asking the public to join in this Friday in an event they are calling “Paint the World Yellow” to commemorate Felts, her family said Wednesday. They want to help other families avoid the tragic heartache of losing a loved one to a water-related accident.

An awareness campaign may prevent another family from losing someone they love, and Diane’s Law will seek changes via legislation. The website www.DianesLaw92122.com has been set up that lays out the goals the family has established in response the tragedy.

There are federal best practices established for pools, hot tubs, and water parks but states are not obligated to follow them, according to the website. Making these standards apply across the country would provide uniform standards for safety. Diane’s Law recommends the addition of trained support staff on hand in case of an emergencies and increased recurring training for non-uniformed life savers.

The family is inviting the community to join in on Friday, Oct. 21, by posting on social media or wearing yellow in member of Felts. Her son is having his special education students in Florida join on Friday with a special painting project.

“This Friday will mark one month since the tragic news and horrific accident. In memory, let’s all wear mom’s favorite color yellow. Please join us in the fight to bring awareness to water safety and the prevention of water related fatalities,” the Diane’s Law Facebook page said.

Diane Felts was a fan of the water and was no stranger to being in a pool, as her water aerobics friends at Pro Health can attest.

They firmly believe that instead of focusing on the tragedy, they are choosing to focus on the future and how steps can be taken that may improve safety around pools, hot tubs, and at water parks. “Let’s do this together, in mom’s memory,” the family wrote.