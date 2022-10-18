Shoals Elementary names Leaders of the Month

Shoals Elementary School recently named its September Students of the Month. Pictured are, back row, from left, Annamarie Youngblood, Aleeah Ayers, Caden Hill, Principal Kelly Waters; Emory Mabe, Eli Norman, Felicity Davis, Lindon Dutton, Zoe Dunning, Hunter O’Neal, Alice Royall, Mary Simmons, Paislee Epperson; and front row, Ellie Needham, Cameron Perkey, and Merritt Wilhite.

Shoals Elementary recently recognized its September Leaders of the Month.

“These students have started the year off right by demonstrating the September leadership attribute of accountability,” school officials said in announcing the students. “They were chosen for being accountable in their classrooms and throughout the school. They also get to enjoy lunch with principal Kelly Waters.”