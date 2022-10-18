‘Shrek The Musical JR.’ takes to stage on Friday

The North Carolina Heritage Awards are meant as a way to recognize those who have made significant contributions to preserving the state’s old time ways and its cultural history.

Perhaps it is fitting that among this year’s winners is a Mount Airy musician who learned from one of the all time greats of old-time music.

Champion fiddler Richard Bowman was among six artists from across the state who were named as Heritage Award winners earlier this week.

“It’s an honor to get an award like that,” Bowman said on Wednesday. He is primarily a fiddle player, although he plays the banjo and, at times, the autoharp.

Bowman credits some of the early giants of the old time music field for his interest and training, mentioned names such as Tommy Jarrell, Benton Flippen and Earnest East among those who led Bowman to a 49-year odyssey of learning and playing old time music.

Unlike those musicians of old days, Bowman said he did not come from a musical family.

“I lived out in the country, around a tobacco farm. My spare time was spent fishing and hunting.”

But one day nearly five decades ago, when Bowman was 20, he said his life changed.

“One Saturday I had the radio on, I heard Tommy Jarrell, it was on WPAQ, he was on The Merry-Go-Round,” Bowman recalled. The Merry-Go-Round is a weekly broadcast of old time and bluegrass music, usually broadcast live from the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy.

“I had never been around that kind of music, but when I heard Tommy, that got my interest. I started following those people around when I was young,” he said of Flippen, Jarrell, East, and others such as Verlin Clifton. “I put myself where all those fiddler and banjo players were around Surry County.“

“It blossomed from there, I reckon,” he said of his musical life.

Flippen, one of those early influences on Bowman’s musical career, won the Heritage Award in 1990, as did East, the second year the North Carolina Arts Council presented the awards. Other musicians he cited as influences have also been honored with the recognition over the years.

Now, 49 years later, Bowman is proud to be recognized for keeping those old music traditions alive, and he is quick to say that, despite traveling widely and playing in multiple countries, music is not a job to him.

“I don’t look at it as being a career. I look at it as simply having fun and continuing the tradition of the old music. So far, I haven’t let the modern stuff influence the way I play, I still play the way I did when I started. The radio station has recordings of me and playing…35-40 years ago, I still sound the same. I’m as much as proud of that as I am of anything, that I’ve not let modern day stuff change the way I play.”

Despite not considering it a career, Bowman, a long-time member of the Slate Mountain Ramblers, has traveled extensively for his music. In addition to performing — and often winning competitions — at the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old Time Convention, the Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Va., and other regional festivals, he has played at the Friends of American Old Time Music Festival in the United Kingdom, the Australian Performing Arts Festival; for a music festival at the University of California—Berkeley; and many other venues. And yes, several performances on WPAQ’s Merry-Go-Round are among his playing credits.

Bowman will be formally recognized with the Heritage Award at a ceremony and dinner in May at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.

Others joining Bowman as recipients of the 2023 North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award are muralist Cornelio Campos, white oak basket maker Neal Thomas, Southern gospel and bluegrass musician Rhonda Gouge, and Cherokee white-oak basket maker Louise Goings and her husband, the carver Butch Goings.

“North Carolina’s traditional arts continue to reflect a unique sense of place and lived experiences of our diverse people,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday in announcing the winners. “I congratulate the 2023 recipients of the Heritage Award for their individual artistic accomplishments and for their commitments to the cultural life of our communities small and large, rural and urban.”

“The Heritage Awards are an opportunity to celebrate exceptional people who keep and nurture traditional creative practice, but through them, we also honor the cultural contributions of their entire communities,” said Zoe van Buren, the Arts Council’s Folklife director. “With each new cohort, we can witness the changing seasons of our state’s dynamic cultural life, see traditions emerge and adapt, and learn how North Carolinians use the arts to know who we are, where we came from, and where we are going.”

“It is an honor for the North Carolina Arts Council to be able to recognize extraordinary artists from across our state and document their unique skill sets and cultural traditions that have been passed down through generations,” said Jeff Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council. “This group of Heritage Award recipients tells a remarkable story of the diversity of North Carolina’s cultural heritage.”

Ticket prices to attend the May awards ceremony range from $18-$45, plus tax. Discounts for 10 or more tickets are available. Call 919-664-8302 or visit https://pinecone.org/event/2023-north-carolina-heritage-awards/ for more information.