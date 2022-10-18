‘Shrek The Musical JR.’ takes to stage on Friday

Walker York, playing Shrek, is surrounded by Elise Spencer, Abbie Schuyler, and Walker York during a rehearsal for “Shrek The Musical JR.” (Surry Arts Council photo)
Talea Holladay and Cassidy Mills rehearse a scene from “Shrek The Musical JR.” (Surry Arts Council photo)
The Surry Arts Players will be performing “Shrek The Musical JR.”, directed by Shelby Coleman, this weekend with performances set for area school children and youth as well as two public performances.
More than 750 area students will be bused to the Andy Griffith Playhouse to see the show on Friday, Oct. 21 and on Monday, Oct. 24. Public performances will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. in the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Tickets are on sale now.
Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in “Shrek The Musical JR.,” based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical. It’s a “big bright beautiful world” as everyone’s favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. “Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, ‘Shrek JR.’ is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family,” organizers of the production said in announcing the performances.
The production stars Walker York as Shrek, Django Burgess as Donkey, Cassidy Mills as Human Fiona, Jazylne Rodriguez as Ogre Fiona, Claire Youell as Young Fiona, Maggie Wallace as Teen Fiona, Matthew Chelgren as Lord Farquaad, Hannah Hiatt as Dragon, and Noah Wilkes as Pinocchio.
Additional cast includes; Gracie St. Angelo, Abbie Schuyler, Elise Spencer as storytellers, Kori Hawks as Captain of the Guard; Charlie Johnson, Israel Petree, Atticus Hawks as Guards; Charlotte Banfield, Ava Chrismon, Zinnia Burgess, Sierra Nichols as Knights, Mason St. Angelo as Gingerbread Man, Genevieve Quinn as Mama Ogre, Kinston Nichols as Papa Ogre, Anderson Holladay as Little Ogre, Tanner Price as Big Bad Wolf; Thomas Holladay, Lee Bodenhamer, Brooks Harold as 3 Little Pigs, Zoey Rumsey as Wicked Witch, Reese Cox as Peter Pan, Makenna Holladay as Ugly Duckling, Molly Easter as Mama Bear, Noah Petree as Papa Bear, Lorena Arroyo as Baby Bear, David Arispe as White Rabbit, Lydia Beck as Sugarplum Fairy, Brooke Nichols as Madhatter, Revonda Petree as Pied Piper, Carleigh Jo Mills as Bishop, Samuel Holladay as Dwarf, Talea Holladay as Rooster; Prim Hawks, Alayah Amos, Addison Etringer, Maddie Youell, Kenzie White, Noelle Snow, Morgan Cooke, Jenna Hawks as Duloc citizens; Anne Rachel Sheppard, Remi Devore, Jackie Delacruz, Ella Sheets, Kaitlyn Holladay, Sidney Petree, Paisley Montgomery, Charlotte Banfield as Rat Dancers.
Serving on the production crew is director/choreographer Shelby Coleman; Music Director Katelyn Gomez; costumers Khriste Petree and Amanda Barnard; set designer Shelby Coleman; set construction Jason Petree, Sparky Hawks, David Brown and Tyler Matanick; lighting designer Tyler Matanick; props master Cassidy Mills and Shelby Coleman; set painting Ava Thomason, Ella Pomeroy and Shelby Coleman; stage crew Patrick McDaniel, Callie Grant, Peyton Alexandria, Ella Pomeroy, Ava Thomason.
“Shrek The Musical JR.” is based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig. Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and Music by Jeanine Tesori.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth 12 and younger. Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org