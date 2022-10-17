Zoning moratorium draws outside attention

The request to enact a moratorium on rezoning or planning requests for new businesses for which there is already a “like-fashioned” business providing the same service, in the same area, has drawn support from many of the same residents who fought hard against retail development in Sheltontown.

Some though are expressing concerns that such a change to the land use plan would send the wrong signal to businesses that may want to locate in Surry County. The proposed moratorium could have a stagnating effect on business growth in the county, Greensboro Realtor Margaret Hankins said last week.

Hankins, in remarks made by telephone last week, claimed she was representing two clients who had an interest in moving to Surry County, but the press coverage of the proposed moratorium had caused some concern both for her and the clients who she said were a retailer and a steel company.

With a potential change the land use plan for the county proposed within the moratorium request, Hankins said she is duty bound by the state real estate commission to disclose potential issues with properties her buyers may be interested in purchasing.

Todd Tucker of the Surry Economic Development Partnership said he was unaware of any such business that was considering a move to Surry County. “I have not been contacted by any steel type of business that has interest in coming to the county,” he confirmed last week.

He said that he has had conversations with out-of-town real estate agents who call with questions about the county, land availability, or even whether the county may be open to offering tax incentives to lure a new business to the county. He reiterated that no such steel business had contacted his office to make any such inquiries.

Commissioner Van Tucker and Chairman Bill Goins both also confirmed they had not been contacted by any such business entity looking to relocate to the county or heard of any inquiries being made.

Mount Airy resident Melissa Hiatt requested the county commissioners in August “enact a moratorium on zoning or permitting for 45-days of future business that there is already an existing ‘like-fashioned’ business within 5 miles unless a need is proven. A moratorium will provide time to research the need, language, and legality of enacting and enforcing a zoning ordinance.”

This was the offshoot of the battle between residents against Teramore Development LLC and the construction of a new Dollar General location on Westfield Road that the planning board approved before the commissioners voted it down following tenacious opposition from residents.

Within days of that vote, residents of Sheltontown started hearing the whispers that developers were back, this time eyeing land at Westfield Road and Indian Grove Church Road less than one mile from the previously desired location and roughly one third of a mile from Moore’s General Store.

The opposition group opposed to discount retailers entering rural communities decided to change tactics from fighting against one encroachment at a time to the proposed moratorium. The same rationale used to push back in Sheltontown was applied to the moratorium, simply that there is no need for additional retailers where existing retail already exists.

Those opposed to the moratorium have also asked about the legality of having such an action. To have a moratorium only on discount retailers would be a pinpointed change to the rules targeting one type of business only and therefore inherently discriminatory, they say.

Conversely, if the moratorium were to be simply a restriction on two “like-fashioned” businesses opening within a certain distance from one another than that may prove too broad a rule to enforce. Would the planning board or the county commissioners want to wade into a discussion on the merits of two barbers, two day care centers, or two bakeries opening within five miles from one, they asked.

As proposed to the board, the restriction on like-fashioned businesses could be overridden if “a need is proven.” That may be its own slippery slope when asking commissioners or planning board members to place a value on the worth of one business over another.

Mike Fox, representative for Teramore Development LLC, said at the board’s July meeting that it was not the county commissioners’ job “to pick winners and losers” when it comes to rezoning. Making a call on the relative merit of one business over another would be difficult which is why decisions are to be made on the best use for the land when making rezoning decisions and not on the individual business that is seeking to build on the land.

For disclosure, Hankins’s husband Randy Hankins served as real estate agent for Teramore Development LLC’s failed rezoning attempt for a Dollar General in February of this year in Rockingham County. While both are real estate agents, they conduct their real estate business separately, she said.

Surry County Commissioner Chairman Bill Goins has said the same at past board meetings, “We do a good job of listening. As I have told some of the folks, we can’t pick and choose.”

Surry County Attorney Ed Woltz weighed in the matter saying that while a moratorium may be a possibility, it is not the preferred method of making such a change. “Courts don’t like moratoriums,” he said.

What was good for the folks of Sheltontown may not be a one size fits all solution for the whole county, Van Tucker said. “Our Board of Commissioners recently denied a rezoning request by Dollar General in Sheltontown due to such a public outcry at a public hearing where the community expressed why they felt that particular rezoning would be detrimental to their community.”

“I think it would be unwise to paint this issue about new discount retailers with such a broad brush that would be applicable to the whole of Surry County,” Tucker explained via email last week. “A broad moratorium such as the one we’ve heard proposed recently may have unintended negative consequences affecting many new opportunities for future growth all over Surry County.”

“I think to place a countywide moratorium for such businesses is a bit too broad. I’m not a big fan of expanding new businesses such as video poker or adult entertainment, but for the most part and with a few exceptions as determined on a case-by-case decision by the planning board and our current ordinances, I believe Surry County should be open for business. That’s how I believe a free enterprise system works,” Tucker said.

The moratorium request appears to have stalled, but the ideas that were brought forward from the Sheltontown opposition group and their tactics in fighting back against rural retail encroachment may yet be a roadmap other communities consult for their own battles.