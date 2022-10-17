Surry Community College Veteran’s Luncheon

Surry Community College Veteran’s Luncheon is planned for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Surry Community College invites veterans to the college’s annual Veteran’s Luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology located on the grounds of SCC at 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

“The chorus from Surry Central will be doing some patriotic songs during the event. We will also have the JRTC from Surry Central presenting the colors before the luncheon,” Veterans Affairs Coordinator Jay McDougal said.

SCC officials are excited to welcome the veterans back for their first sit down luncheon after the pandemic threw a wrench into last year’s plans. The veterans were treated to a drive through boxed lunch last year out of an abundance of caution.

The event is free for veterans and more information is available, contact McDougal at 336-386-3425, or mcdougaljr@surry.edu.