Surry Community College Veteran’s Luncheon

Marchers have taken what they hope are key steps in convincing Mount Airy governmental leaders to revisit a downtown master plan, recently approved in a controversial 3-2 vote, by holding a protest walk along North Main Street.

Holding signs with messages such as “Save Our Main Street” and “Downtown: Let it Be,” about 60 people strolled through the central business district Sunday afternoon, trailed by more than 10 vehicles also participating, according to city police estimates.

They included downtown merchants and leaders.

Two Mayberry squad car replicas also were part of that procession, which featured many wearing light-blue T-shirts promoting their cause of preventing the historic and general character of downtown Mount Airy from being harmed by the new master plan.

Developed by the Benchmark firm — which also has been contracted to provide planning-related services to the city for more than a decade — it updated a previous one from 2004.

It prescribes landscaping and other cosmetic changes, including tree plantings and burying overhead utility lines — along with reconfiguring streets and sidewalks to provide “flex space” for outdoor dining and other elements.

The plan further recommends large flexible outdoor spaces at street corners along with new decorative street lights and strategically placed loading zones.

Flex spaces 20 feet wide are envisioned on each side of North Main Street, including sidewalks 12 to 20 feet wide, with a movable bollard system and options for parking along the way.

The master plan update covers more than just Main Street, including ideas for parking, housing, traffic and other changes along side streets nearby.

“Don’t change it”

Participants in Sunday’s “Save Our Main Street” walk agree with parts of the plan and say they have been pigeon-holed by city officials as being opposed to individual items. These include traffic downtown being reduced from two lanes to one, which officials promise won’t occur.

Their main bone of contention is that North Main Street is thriving already — so why risk any changes that might disrupt this and give the area the cookie-cutter look of other “modernized” places?

“This is not about anything other than Main Street,” said Martha Truskolaski, one of the walk’s organizers, who owns the Spotted Moon gift shop downtown. “We know it’s going to be two lanes.”

The goal includes safeguarding the downtown area overall to preserve its quaint, charming look, organizers say.

Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh, who was there Sunday, agreed that North Main Street could use some sprucing up — but the effort should stop there and not include major structural changes.

“There’s too many people who come here,” Marsh said of tourists and others drawn there, “who like it like it is.”

After gathering in the Truist parking lot at the upper end of North Main, those participating in the walk got introductory instructions from Truskolaski and fellow organizer Devon Hays.

An invocation was delivered by the Rev. Bud Cameron, whose prayer mentioned how everyone was gathered out of concern for the downtown — “that it remain a beautiful town, a welcoming town.”

Remarks at City Hall

The group marched, and rode, orderly and peacefully along North Main Street — which was crowded with Sunday afternoon visitors — while making its way toward the Municipal Building.

That street was closed to traffic during the march, for which some people were seated along the way to watch while others expressed curiosity about what was occurring.

“They probably picked up more people on the walk down Main Street,” a police officer positioned at one intersection observed regarding the marchers.

The procession included several candidates for this year’s municipal election along with a former city commissioner, Shirley Brinkley, who has appeared at recent meetings to speak against the plan.

Once assembled on the front yard of City Hall, walk participants offered comments about the situation in no particular order, with the gathering also including two llamas and at least one dog.

Their sentiments seemed to be summed up by woman who spoke, saying “the town that we got, don’t change it.”

“I remember when the mall opened up,” said another woman who addressed the crowd, referring to the late-1960s debut of Mayberry Mall on U.S. 52. This resulted in Main Street becoming a ghost town, she recalled.

“Eventually it came back — so leave it like it is,” the woman implored.

“We brought property here from San Diego, California because of the small-town atmosphere,” said Jim Spann, another person at the Municipal Building, who believes this shouldn’t be tinkered with by officials.

Rees on hand

Gene Rees, a longtime downtown Mount Airy businessman, was spotted in the assemblage in front of City Hall and at one point someone asked him to weigh in on the matter.

Rees’ response reflected a diplomatic approach that includes trying to salvage something good from the document recently approved by the commissioners in a split vote.

“It’s not perfect,” he said of the Benchmark study, while acknowledging that this is typical with most such master plans that should be viewed as a kind of road map.

That was the case with the original downtown plan in 2004, of which few recommendations were ever implemented, according to Rees, although its guidelines for renovations have proved helpful to him. Rees said Sunday he had renovated more than 30 buildings downtown.

“If we can take two or three good things from it,” he said of the updated plan, “we won’t lose control of our downtown.”

To those concerned about the area being stripped of its historical character, “I have as much respect for that as anybody,” said Rees, who has been involved with North Main Street for 47 years. “No one will fight harder to maintain the character of Main Street than me.”

Rees says his hope is “not to lose one single parking space.”

Brinkley spoke after Rees, telling him that while she appreciates what he has done all these years, there is concern about the fact the city council approved the entire plan in its 3-2 decision on Sept. 1. Its inclusion of elements that have upset citizens were the reason for Sunday’s walk, she said.

Truskolaski said the council will be approached at an upcoming meeting and presented with petitions signed by persons opposed to the document in the hope officials will take some kind of action to remedy the situation.

Sunday’s event was a key part of that process, she said, praising the turnout.

“To have this many people I think was so amazing,” added Truskolaski, who advised them their efforts also will be relied on moving forward.

“We’re going to continue to need your support if we’re going to save downtown Main Street.”