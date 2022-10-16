Gray named to replace Vaughn on Planning Board

October 16, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The Mount Airy Planning Board has lost one member, but gained another.

Calvin Vaughn, who was appointed to the board in 2019, decided to step down after serving one term that recently expired.

Vaughn had joined the group in the wake of a decision by city officials that year to eliminate extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zoning. It allowed Mount Airy to exercise that control in one-mile areas outside the corporate limits in order to manage and avoid negative impacts of growth on its fringes.

The ETJ phaseout included removing four members from the Mount Airy Planning Board who had represented the outside territory and replacing them with new in-town residents, including Vaughn.

The vacancy created by his departure was filled at a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last week, when Theresa Gray was named as Vaughn’s replacement.

She was appointed by the commissioners to a three-year term that will expire on Sept. 30, 2025.

Gray is a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club and Trinity Episcopal Church who worked in South Florida for 33 years.

The Mount Airy Planning Board is a key nine-member group that acts as an advisory board to the commissioners and often is on the front line of many growth issues.

It analyzes present and emerging land-development trends and activities in the city limits along with issuing recommendations on plans, policies, ordinances and proposals designed to maximize opportunities for growth while promoting public health, safety, morals and welfare.

The group, which meets monthly, undertakes initial studies on such matters and votes on recommendations that are forwarded to the city commissioners, who make the final decisions.