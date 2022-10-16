Invasion of the ukulele players!

More than two dozen ukulele musicians of all skill levels line the stage at the Andy Griffith Playhouse during the 2019 Ukulele Retreat, working on a number they would later play in concert. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Instructor George Smith, front, facing camera, seems to be deep in concentration during a Ukulele Retreat session, perhaps on the verge of an “ah-ha” moment he said he likes to inspire in his students during the retreats. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) George Smith, center, will again be leading the Surry Arts Council’s Ukulele Retreat this year, slated for Oct. 28-Oct. 30. (Hobart Jones photo)

While Mount Airy is undergoing an invasion of sorts this weekend, with Autumn Leaves Festival visitors packing downtown, there is another, albeit smaller, invasion slated for later this month.

The last week of October — Oct. 28-30 — the Surry Arts Council in Mount Airy will host a ukulele retreat, the fourth consecutive year the retreat has brought together instructors and musicians of all skill levels to play and work on their ukulele skills.

The retreat grew out of a longer-term program called Mount Airy Ukulele Invasion, or MAUI, which started on a little bit of a whim.

George Smith is a local musician, song writer and music teacher. During his career he’s played probably thousands of shows and concerts. As a member of the band Mood Cultivation Project, he was part of a group which opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band, and Drive By Truckers among well-known international acts.

Individually, or as part of other bands, he’s opened for Ralph Stanley, Darius Rucker and Jason Michael Carroll. and another project — Crooked Roadshow — played the side stage with the Allman Brothers.

He’s spent that time playing a variety of instruments — guitar, mandolin, banjo and piano among them — and he sings and has penned quite a few of his own songs.

But it was his wife’s sudden interest that eventually drew Smith to the ukulele.

“Jenn, and her friend Grace, both got ukuleles,” Smith recounted recently. “I was already teaching guitar, mandolin, and banjo. She wanted me to start a group class so she and her friend could learn to play together.”

“My response was no,” Smith said. “I didn’t even own a ukulele.”

Smith found his wife could be quite persistent, coming back to him multiple times until he finally gave in.

“I bought two ukuleles,” he said, and went to work teaching himself how to play. Six weeks later, he was advertising for his new ukulele class.

Still, he was offering lessons on an instrument that most people had only seen on Don Ho videos or Tiny Tim television appearances back in the 1970s, so expectations weren’t too high.

“I thought if six people showed up for this class that would be great. Seventeen people came. I was like ‘oh my gosh,’ so I quickly added a second class. One hour a week for each class. That soon grew to two days a week and 90-minutes each time.”

“There’s a community and a camaraderie that goes on,” he said of ukulele students and musicians. “People like to come in, talk — ‘how’s your family, how’s your dog,’ just talk. I needed to expand it to where there was time for people to talk.”

Part of his work in teaching, and then forming MAUI, is arranging traditional music for the ukulele. His first two songs for the group were “Time of Your Life” by Green Day and “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd.

The MAUI effort grew larger than he anticipated, too. MAUI was supposed to be a twice-a-year effort, with weekly classes leading up to a semi-annual concert.

“By our five-year anniversary in 2018, there were 70 people enrolled in the class, it was tremendous,” Smith said.

He split the course into quarters, with four concerts a year. “We still maintained, up until March of 2020, 60 people every quarter.”

That popularity led to the first-ever Ukulele Retreat in Mount Airy in 2019, with four instructors and 100 students coming from across North Carolina and Virginia for two days of intensive workshopping, playing, and even live performances on WPAQ’s weekly Merry-Go-Round show.

That got Tanya Jones, executive director for the Surry Arts Council, thinking about how to reach out to a relative new group of musicians.

“We had been doing old-time retreats that were successful,” she said. “There are a lot of ukulele players in Mount Airy and the surrounding area and I sought funding from the Department of Cultural Resources to host a ukulele retreat. We had four instructors and 107 attended. We did receive the grant from the NCDCR for the first retreat.”

Then came COVID-19, the pandemic that brought the world to a stop in the spring of 2020. By that autumn, the arts council and Smith had developed a way to continue the retreat, but with just 20 students and Smith acting as sole instructor. That was also the agenda in 2021, with the pandemic still holding sway over the world.

This year, even though there are signs the pandemic is lessening in the U.S., Smith said the plans are still to limit enrollment to 20 students, with Smith handling the teaching duties.

“We have only had one instructor and lower numbers by design since the pandemic,” Jones said. However, that may not the be case going forward. “We do plan to continue the retreat and add instructors and attendees in the future,” she said.

Smith said the way he approaches both the MAUI course and the retreat is to find ways to involve everyone, of all skill levels — giving them pieces and opportunities to play that align with their present skill levels, while working with them to improve their playing ability.

That first year, with 100 students, he said was a blast.

“There were people drove four or five hours to be a part of it, certainly many drove two or three hours and stayed for the weekend.”

While the next two years were smaller in size and scope, he said they were no less enjoyable for him and for those attending.

“I think it’s been fantastic, even through the pandemic, people came even from Shelby to be a part of it because they wanted to come together and play music…to experience the joy of playing ukulele.”

One of his goals is for everyone to have what he calls are a “few ah ha, light bulb moments.” over the weekend — “Including me. As I teach I am always trying to learn from other people, I enjoy getting those “ah ha” moments.”

“I’ve got some fun ideas for this retreat as well. It is going to be a ton of fun, if you haven’t already gotten your ticket I would get that sooner rather than later. Contact the arts council. People should come out and do it. Learn and play and have good community and camaraderie.”

To register for the retreat, or for more information, visit https://www.surryarts.org/shows/ukulelefestival.html

To see a performance of Just Another Brick In The Wall by MAUI, visit http://www.themusicofgeorgesmith.com/lessons.html