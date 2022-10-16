Dancers aglow, parading monsters in Pilot

Gently used costumes are being accepted for a Halloween costume exchange. Donations can be left starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. at 124 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain.
Two participants of the 2021 Glow Crazy in Pilot Mountain are seen having a glowing good time. (Photo: Downtown Pilot Mountain)
Pilot Mountain officials want their town to be your destination location for family fun events to close out October.
After the excitement of Mount Airy’s Autumn Leaves Festival has waned it will be time for the Glow Party in downtown Pilot to be followed the next weekend with a slate of spooky events that junior vampires can sink their fangs into.
The Town of Pilot Mountain has teamed up with Ish & Ash Productions to kick things off next weekend with the Glow Party being held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 – 10 p.m. on Depot Street in downtown Pilot Mountain.
This is a dance party and laser show that organizers say is a high energy, budget friendly event that “is sure to please kids of all ages.” There will be food, games, and fun with plenty of glow-in-the-dark t-shirts and other accessories available for purchase.
Tickets are available for advance purchase with individual tickets costing $5 and a family four-pack of tickets with accompanying “glow swag” included for $20. Four glow necklaces and four glow bracelets will be included with the family four pack to achieve maximum visibility and be worn while dancing during “a one of kind downtown glow party featuring a live DJ and laser show.”
If there is any gas left in the tank after boogying down at the Glow Party, the public is invited to go back to Pilot Mountain and join in and the Halloween festivities, a little early, with the Monsters on Main parade in downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, Pilot Mountain is having its celebrations on Saturday so that more people can participate in the trunk or treat, workshop, and costume exchange leading up to the Monsters on Main Parade.
Starting a 1 p.m. there is going to be a workshop held where kids can make items that will be used during the parade later in the day. Event organizers said workshop participants will be making accessories that will be carried in the parade as the sun starts to fall. “This year’s parade will be a night so let’s get to work lighting up Main Street,” they said in social media postings. “Stop in and make a prop to carry in the parade or work on your costume during the workshop.”
The Monsters on Main theme is “Candy! Candy! Candy!” and there will be a chance to make themed candy decor to carry during the parade as part of the workshop. Supplies will be provided but will be limited, organizers said.
While the workshop is ongoing, there will also be a Halloween costume exchange happening. Bring your gently used costumes to share with other children of the community who may not have a costume of their own.
This is going to be a “leave what you can, take what you need” swap organizers, said so dig deep into those closets for forgotten Princess Elsa outfits, lonely Ninja Turtles, rusty Transformers, or whatever else may be lingering there from years gone by.
For the sake of convenience, the organizers have asked that donated costumes be on hangars if possible, noting this will make it easier “than just throwing them on a table.”
“If you have any costumes that you or the kiddos have outgrown, please share them with us,” they asked. Anyone with a costume to donate can drop it off starting at 10 a.m.; the costume exchange itself will run from 1 to 4 p.m.
After finding the perfect costume folks are encouraged to stick around and make something to carry in the Monsters on Main parade later that night.
Since it is a Halloween event with a theme of “Candy! Candy! Candy!” there really must be some candy being handed out to make it official. Therefore, there will be a Trunk or Treat held on Depot Street from 5 – 7 p.m. before the Monsters on Main parade begins. For those wanting to participate in the Trunk or Treat, sign up at: www.cognitoforms.com/downtownpilotmountain/trunkortreat.
The Monsters on Main Parade is the highlight of the evening. “This is a free, all ages, family-friendly event organized by the Downtown Events Committee that is going to focus on the costumes and decorations: no vehicles, no firetrucks, no ambulances,” organizers say.
Marchers will line along S. Stephens St. beside of Liv for Sweets Bakery to begin the parade at 7 p.m. The parade route will run from Stephens St. to Academy St.
Whether dressed as a lady bug or decked out in the finest pirate garb, the parade will mark the end of a full day of fun in Pilot Mountain that may even yield a fun sized Snickers for mom or dad when all is said and done – that seems fair.