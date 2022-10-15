Police reports

October 15, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Lexington man has been jailed in Mount Airy for allegedly stealing a $480 generator from a local business, according to city police reports.

The crime occurred last Tuesday at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street, where Thomas Edward Keene, 61, was found in possession of the generator, arrest records state.

Keene was charged with larceny and held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court next Friday. The stolen property was returned to the store intact.

• Nicholas Cody Hull, 32, of 102 Lakeview Drive, was charged with second-degree trespassing Wednesday at the Whistler’s Cove apartment complex off West Pine Street, from which he had been banned.

Hilda Johnson, who resides there, is listed as the complainant in the case for which Hull was incarcerated under a $300 secured bond and is slated to be in Surry District Court next Friday.

• Two women were arrested and jailed under large secured bonds on charges of assaulting and resisting officers after police responded to a fight call involving multiple individuals on Sept. 27 at the Andy Griffith Parkway Inn.

During the disturbance, Kyhia Malaysia Green, 18, allegedly behaved aggressively toward police and was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, inflicting serious injury. Green further is accused of two counts each of misdemeanor assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, along with one count of injury to personal property.

Both Kyhia Green and Faith Alexandria Green, 21, of Winston-Salem, bit, punched and kicked officers, arrest records state.

Faith Green was charged with two counts of assaulting a government official and one of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer for allegedly refusing to be taken into custody and pulling away from police. Two uniform shirts valued at $200 were listed as damaged.

In addition to officers J.R. Hatmaker II, B.B. Evans and R.B. Westmoreland, Rodney Shelton of Antioch Avenue and Stephen Danley of Venice, Florida, are listed as victims of the incident.

Kyhia Green was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond and Faith Green, $5,000 secured, with both slated for a Nov. 28 District Court appearance.

• Property with a total value of $2,120 was discovered stolen on Sept. 25 from an unsecured 2015 Chevrolet Silverado at Brannock and Hiatt Furniture Co. on North Main Street downtown.

Both the business and Brian Stanley Holt of Cain Road, an employee there, are listed as victims of the crime in which Milwaukee-brand products were stolen including two 18-volt floodlights and a pair of batteries, a fluke meter, an 18-volt drill and battery, two tool boxes with miscellaneous tools, a tool bag, nut driver bits and a box of masonry bits.

Also taken was a box containing various bits.