AES buys East Bend firm

October 14, 2022

Acquisition to create handful of new jobs

AES Inc., an industrial repair and contract manufacturing company, has acquired an industrial electronic repair company, Computer Concepts of NC, Inc.

The process to acquire the firm began in June of this year and was finalized by the end of September. With the purchase, AES will eventually add several new positions to its location in Mount Airy.

“The acquisition of Computer Concepts of NC Inc. perfectly aligns with our core services at AES and our current growth strategy,” company CEO Nicholas Cooke said in announcing the purchase. “This acquisition allows current clients of Computer Concepts of NC Inc. to enjoy the benefits of our expanded workforce, diverse service offerings, web-based customer portal, two-year warranty, and free regional pick-up and delivery, to name a few. The acquisition will increase the technical capabilities of AES Inc. while increasing our customer base predominately throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.”

Founded in 1993, Computer Concepts of NC Inc. is a family-owned and operated company, headquartered in East Bend, with just a single full-time employee, owner Darrell Wooten. He founded the company to provide industrial electronic repair and engineering services to the textile industry.

“He has built an incredible business on the foundation of high-quality workmanship and a customer-centric focus,” Cooke said. “We, at AES, plan to continue that same level of customer service and high-quality workmanship that customers of Computer Concepts of NC Inc. have grown to know and love.”

He said that Wooten will join AES in a business development and technical advisement role “to ensure a smooth transition and continue to grow the business.”

He said the Computer Concepts operations will be moved to the AES Mount Airy repair facility. Cooke said the firm expects to complete the relocation by the first quarter of 2023, and that relocation will create three to five new positions in Mount Airy.

AES, founded in 1992, is a family-owned and operated company with more than 100 employees, providing industrial electronic, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment repair, sales of new and used equipment, as well as electronic contract manufacturing services to a global customer base.

“This is an exciting time for both Computer Concepts of NC Inc. and AES. As one unified team, we become an even stronger service provider within our industry.” Cooke said.