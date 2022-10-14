SCC Small Business Center No. 1 in Piedmont Triad

October 14, 2022

Mark Harden is the director of Surry Community College’s Small Business Center, which is ranked #1 in the Piedmont Triad region in economic impact measured in fiscal year 2021-2022. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College’s Small Business Center is ranked #1 in the Piedmont Triad region in economic impact measured in fiscal year 2021-2022, when counting the number of new business startups and the number of jobs created and retained that are directly attributable to the college’s work in that area.

In the fiscal year 2020-2021, SCC’s Small Business Center was in the top 10 in the state for economic impact.

The Piedmont Triad region covers 11 counties including Surry, Stokes, Rockingham, Yadkin, Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davie, Davidson, Randolph and Montgomery. Seven Small Business Centers are located throughout the region.

“I am proud to see Surry Community College’s Small Business Center excel and make such a significant impact on the college’s service area of Surry and Yadkin counties. Our work with business and industry continues to shine bright in North Carolina,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “It is especially impressive that as a rural Small Business Center, we are creating such a considerable economic impact.”

Under Mark Harden’s leadership as director, the SBC at Surry Community College has received multiple awards during the past four years. In 2020, Harden received the North Carolina State Small Business Center’s Rookie of the Year Award. In 2021, Harden received a Level 2 Credentialing award from the N.C. Community College System Small Business Center Network.

“We are pleased to help the business community in meaningful ways especially during the challenging economic time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harden said. “We are happy to be here to provide support.”

Harden has counseled hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners while actively supporting small business start-ups, resulting in hundreds of new and retained jobs in the region. Additionally, the SCC SBC has offered more than 200 business webinars/seminars impacting 1,000 participants in the region during the past four years.

The Small Business Center provides seminars, workshops, resources and counseling to prospective business owners and existing business owners. The counseling and seminars cover a diverse range of important topics including business plans, capital funding, e-commerce, marketing, accounting, QuickBooks, income taxes, sales taxes, licenses/permits, website design and much more.

The SCC Small Business Center has facilities in Dobson, Elkin, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, and Yadkinville. To register for upcoming virtual seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings, visit www.surry.edu/sbc.

For information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals, contact Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685.