Driver ID’d in stolen SUV fatality

The SUV was stolen from the city fire station on Rockford Street, pictured in a file photo, allegedly by a homeless man who died after later wrecking the vehicle.

The identity of a man who allegedly stole a Mount Airy Fire Department vehicle and was killed when wrecking it has been released, along with more details about the unique set of circumstances surrounding that theft.

Markus Evan Beamer, 28, listed as homeless, died in the early morning hours Monday after the sport utility vehicle — taken from the fire station on Rockford Street — went of control at the intersection of U.S. 52-North and Fancy Gap Road. It flipped several times before landing on a traffic island at Fancy Gap Road.

Beamer was ejected from the 2001 Ford Expedition and pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about how he came to be at the wheel of the SUV was disclosed Thursday by city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter.

The older vehicle involved was not being relied on as any kind of first-response unit, but had been assigned for use by the person occupying a new fire inspector position.

Meanwhile, the department’s command vehicle, which is driven by a senior officer in responding to incidents, had been temporarily taken off line due to breaking down, leading personnel to rely Sunday on the SUV subsequently stolen.

“That vehicle was pulled into service that morning as a command vehicle,” Poindexter explained, and was parked outside the station.

“Upon further investigation, we have found that this vehicle was left on Fire Department property with the keys in it,” the chief advised.

The fact the keys had been left inside reflects the need to deploy mobile units quickly in case of an emergency. “And you don’t want to be looking for a set of keys,” Poindexter said of that scenario. “The command vehicle is most of the time in the station.”

He indicated that the SUV which wound up stolen normally is parked outside due to lack of space in the firehouse containing fire engine bays, where the main command vehicle also is kept. “The command vehicle wasn’t able to be moved at that time.”

This unique scenario enabled the theft of the SUV either late Sunday night or early Monday morning, when the crash occurred around 4 a.m.

“It was a mistake and we admit to it,” Poindexter said of the security lapse involved, albeit under atypical circumstances.

The SUV was not discovered missing until fire units — which routinely responded to traffic accidents and other emergencies — were dispatched to the incident with injuries involving that vehicle, according to previous reports.

It was valued at $7,500.

Suspect seen earlier

Beamer apparently took advantage of the SUV’s ready availability due to being on the scene beforehand, witnessing goings-on there and seizing the opportunity.

“He had been hanging around the fire station that day (Sunday),” Poindexter said.

At one point, Beamer was spotted lying on the ground in front of the facility and fire personnel, thinking he had passed out, gave him water, the chief added.

Before this week’s incident, Beamer had been charged in a separate case with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, both felonies. He was scheduled to appear in Surry Superior Court in that case on Nov. 28.

Beamer also had been charged with other crimes, including assault on a female in September, for allegedly hitting his girlfriend, also homeless, in the face with a lighter, causing her lip to bleed, and choking the woman.

In February 2021, he was accused of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, as the result of a suspicious-person call on Hines Avenue near North Main Street.

