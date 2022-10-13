Sonker Festival now set for Oct. 29

October 13, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This scene of sonkers being served up for eager customers will be repeated later this month at the historic Edwards-Franklin House,

After being thwarted by the coronavirus for two years, and Hurricane Ian more recently, the Surry County Sonker Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.

The 41st-annual fall event originally was set for Oct. 1 at the historic Edwards-Franklin House, but postponed due to bad weather anticipated locally that weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

This was after the festival was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Now with the pandemic and hurricane out of the picture, organizers with the Surry County Historical Society are excited that it can now be held after an absence of more than three years.

The festival is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 29. When earlier postponing the event due to the weather, officials of the historical group initially were unsure about an alternate date, but it was disclosed this week.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

An updated announcement from the group’s president, Dr. Annette Ayers, shows that the same slate of activities is on tap despite the four-week delay.

This will include old-time and bluegrass music performed by The Roaring Gap Rattlers and other attractions including flatfoot dancing, quilters, basketry, a pottery display, an exhibit featuring 18th- and 19th-century artifacts and more.

Tours of the Edwards-Franklin House, which dates to 1799, also will be available.

And, of course, there will be the sonkers, a type of deep-dish fruit dessert that originated in this area.

Sonker servings will be available for $4 each, with beverages costing $1.

Five different sonker flavors are on the menu, blackberry, sweet potato, peach, strawberry and cherry, Ayers has said.

Those attending the Sonker Festival are encouraged to bring lawn chairs so they can sit in the yard of the Edwards-Franklin House and enjoy the music and dancing while munching away.

The house is located at 4132 Haystack Road west of Mount Airy.

In the past, people have come from Surry and elsewhere in North Carolina along with various states such as Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.