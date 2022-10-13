SYEMC awards $7,020 in grants to local teachers

Kellie Hunter, a first-grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, was awarded a $359.80 Bright Ideas grant for “Learning is Fun when You Can Boogie,” by SYEMC employees Patsy Carter and Holly DePrisco.
DOBSON — Twelve teachers from the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation service territory have been awarded Bright Ideas Education Grants. Employees with Surry-Yadkin EMC made surprise stops to the winning teachers recently to announce the awards.
A judge panel of retired educators from the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area blind-judged the applications in late September. The grants provide funding for classroom projects, with $7,020 being awarded overall.
This year’s local Bright Ideas grant winners, and their projects, are:
– Alicia Fallaw, a first-grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School in Mount Airy, will use her $476 grant for “Let’s Unlock the Love of Learning with Breakout EDU.” Through the Breakout EDU program, students will use communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creative as they work in teams to solve clues, while strengthening learning skills across all curriculum areas;
– Kellie Hunter, also a first-grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, will use her $359.80 grant for “Learning is Fun when You Can Boogie,” which will include the purchase of Boogie Board ReWrite Max tablets;
– Amey King, music teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, will use her $739.98 grant for “Strumming Along and Getting Along – Using Ukuleles to Build Community.” The project will allow students of all ages to learn to play the ukulele;
– Hannah Grill, a second-grade teacher at B.H. Tharrington Primary School in Mount Airy, will use her $513.52 grant for “Lights, Camera, Action! Using GreenScreen to bring Books to Life.” Greenscreens allow students to bring books to life using new, innovative technology;
– Juan Diaz, a teacher in the Dual-Language Immersion program at B.H. Tharrington Primary School, will use his $1,000 grant for “LegoSchoolLand in BHT,” allowing students to develop creative skills and social skills fundamental for success in the current world culture.
– Jennifer Jones, English teacher at Mount Airy High School was awarded $700 toward her project, “Meta Magic.” She will use the project to incorporate virtual reality technology in her world literature classes;
— Judea Tarn, a seventh-grade science teacher at Meadowview Middle School in Mount Airy, has been awarded a $236.70 grant. Her project, “Advance Weather Tools,” will allow the purchase of weather monitoring tools such as hygrometers, barometers, and anemometers to make students’ studies hands-on.
Other teachers who received grants include Becky Vanderheide at Mountain View Elementary School in Hays; Anna Peterson at Forbush Middle School in East Bend; Michael Holleman, an agricultural education teacher at North Wilkes High School in Hays; Anna Pardue, exceptional children’s teacher at East Wilkes High School in Ronda; and Vanessa Whicker Flynt, a kindergarten teacher at Lewisville Elementary School.
The 12 projects will touch the lives of students in the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area of Surry, Yadkin, Stokes, Wilkes and Forsyth counties.
The Bright Ideas grant program is part of Surry-Yadkin EMC’s ongoing commitment to building a brighter future through support of education. Bright Ideas grant applications are accepted by SYEMC each year from April through mid-September and winning proposals are selected in a competitive evaluation process by a panel of judges. The application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2023.
To learn more Surry-Yadkin EMC’s programs that impact local students and communities, visit syemc.com/youth-programs. For more information about Bright Ideas grants, visit www.ncbrightideas.com.