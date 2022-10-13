Spooktacular coming to Stuart

The Patrick County Young Professionals soon will be presenting the seventh annual Stuart Spooktacular in Stuart, Virginia.

“Main Street will be transformed into a vibrant, spooky, and most importantly, a safe community celebration suitable for all ages,” the group said in announcing the Oct. 31 event. “Superheroes, witches, ghosts come one, come all! Join the fun with trick or treating, (a) Jack-O’-Lantern contest, llamas, and performances of stilt walkers, fire performers and acrobatics by the Imagine Circus!”

Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m., the same time as judging for the table decoration contest.

“This event could not be possible without the support from our community through businesses, individuals, civic groups, and others who volunteer to participate and hand out treats,” the group said in announcing the event. “Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, Clark Gas & Oil, Town of Stuart, One Family Productions and Patrick County Tourism are also vital partners who work to bring this event to life.”

Interested businesses, organizations, churches, or individuals who would like to set up a table/booth to hand out treats need to register with the chamber of commerce office by filling out the vendor participation form, located at https://bit.ly/Spooktacular22, by calling 276-694-6012, or by visiting the chamber’s website at patrickchamber.com.