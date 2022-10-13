Hardy Brothers escorting ‘Ruby’ to Capitol

More than 7,500 ornaments were made and donated to be added to the tree after it is placed on the Capitol Grounds. (U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree photo)
The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is seen being delivered in Washington, D.C. (Jeremy Bellinger photo)
Among one of North Carolina’s most storied exports annually are thousands upon thousands of Christmas trees. This year a 78-foot Red Spruce has been chosen from the National Parks of North Carolina to be the star of the show as the official United States Capitol Christmas Tree.
The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a 78-foot spruce that will come from the Pisgah National Forest and is set to be felled in early November. As trees go, this one must be something special to have been chosen for such a prominent display and to have been given the affectionate nickname “Ruby.”
Also honored to be selected as part of the Capitol Christmas Tree program is Hardy Brothers Trucking of Siloam which will be escorting the tree on a tour of the state before it reaches the Capitol for the holidays.
Company officials are honored to be participating in the tradition, said Dale Norman the director of sales and marketing for Hardy Brothers Trucking. He said that due to their 57 years of service and excellent safety rating they were selected from all the trucking companies in North Carolina to haul the tree to Washington. While they have received accolades and awards for safety this was their first time transporting such an important tree to the Capitol.
“U.S. Forestry and the U.S. Capitol chose North Carolina to provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas and being selected in 2022 to move the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a true honor, considering the many trucking companies operating in North Carolina,” Norman said.
Husband-and-wife team Harold “Ed” and Deborah Kingdon have been chosen as the team that will deliver the tree to Washington. The two have been driving for Hardy Brothers since 2018 after Ed Kingdon retired from the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard following 37 years of service and Deborah Kingdon was released from duties as chief home officer after the kids left the nest.
Steady hands needed
Every part of the procedure needs a steady hand whether it’s Hardy Brothers behind the wheel or a seasoned pro from the forestry department overseeing the delicate task of bringing Ruby down safely.
This job falls to NC Forestry employee Rodney Smith who has spent the entirety of his 30-year career working on the Uwharrie National Forest. From humble beginnings as a timber marker, he now works overseeing timber harvesting for the Uwharrie.
“I am happy just to be part of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree project and am incredibly honored to be the one to harvest this year’s tree,” he said. Smith will also accompany Ruby on her tour of the state before travelling north for her holiday show.
“Smith has dedicated his career to the careful care and management of trees in North Carolina’s forests,” said James Melonas, forest supervisor for the National Forests in North Carolina. “We recognize his longstanding contributions to our agency and community by proudly sharing this honor with him.”
When the cargo arrives in Washington, Norman said that an army of volunteers and donated equipment will be at the ready to unload and position Ruby on the Capitol lawn.
Deck the halls
A challenge was issued to create ornaments for the tree that will grace the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and residents of North Carolina rose to meet it. “With help from residents across the state we exceeded our goal of 6,000 ornaments for the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” the Forest Service said. “Over the course of six months, we received over 7,500 ornaments that will adorn The People’s Tree on the West Lawn of the Capitol and other trees across Washington D.C. that will be showcased through the holiday season.”
Ornaments were decorated and donated by schools, communities, and civic organizations across 125 communities in the state. Local artists were also encouraged to donate ornaments or provide materials and expertise to aid in making ornaments.
“I am amazed that we reached our goal early, but I guess I really shouldn’t be surprised that North Carolinians, and our friends and neighbors, rallied for the cause,” said Sheryl Bryan, U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ornaments coordinator.
“I am immensely proud of the people of North Carolina and of the ornaments on this year’s trees. Each one of them has been touched with love and pride of the Old North State.”
Ruby’s Roadshow
The 78-foot red spruce will hit the road to the Capitol on Nov. 5 with a kick-off event and Harvest Celebration from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher, located in Henderson County. From there the tree barnstorms across the state making appearances along the way from Murphy to, you guessed it, Manteo before arriving in Washington.
The tree is making a stop in the Granite City on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. – noon. Folks can sign a banner on the truck’s sides, take a virtual walk through an interactive display of the four national forests of North Carolina, and learn about each of the ecosystems found in each. Special appearances are also planned from two of the best-known faces of forestry: Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear.
The tree does not travel alone and under the watchful eye of Hardy Brothers Trucking, the selected tree “along with companion trees and handmade ornaments will make the journey to Washington, D.C. for the official tree lighting ceremony at our nation’s capital,” the official website for all things Capitol Christmas Tree said.
North Carolina has long been one of the top producing states in the nation for Christmas trees. This is to be the latest U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest after Fraser firs from there were selected in 1998 and 1974. The White House has also more recently selected its tree from North Carolina with Fraser firs from Jefferson travelling to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in both 2021 and 2012; and a fir from Newland was chosen in 2018.
The N.C. Christmas Tree Association estimates the Christmas tree industry is ranked second in the nation in number of trees harvested and cash receipts.