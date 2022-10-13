Police reports

• A Monday incident at Circle K on West Pine Street led to a Morganton man being jailed on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Randall Ivey Kincaid, 38, was encountered by officers during a welfare check at the convenience store, from which he had been banned earlier Monday by a Circle K employee, leading to his arrest on the trespassing offense.

Kincaid is alleged to have “jerked away ” from police and refused to get into a patrol vehicle and was subdued without further incident, arrest records state.

The Morganton man was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 14 appearance in District Court.

• Property valued at $150, including three keys, was stolen Monday from Poppy’s, a business on Moore Avenue, by an unknown suspect.

An employee there, Melissa Rae Johnson of Maple Grove Church Road, is listed as the victim of the crime, which netted a key to a GMC Yukon, a gold key and a silver key, along with a Siamese cat key chain.

• A person listed as homeless was arrested Monday and jailed under a large bond after allegedly refusing to leave a local motel on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

Demetrious DeShel Stroud, 41, was encountered by police at the Andy Griffith Parkway Inn, where they had been banned earlier. Stroud was given the opportunity to leave the property Monday, but refused, according to arrest records, leading to their incarceration in the county jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Stroud is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.