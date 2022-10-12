No answers

Details scarce on stolen FD vehicle, deadly crash

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy Fire Department station on Rockford Road was the former home of the destroyed Ford Expedition. The SUV was “taken without permission” from the fire station and was then involved in a fatal traffic accident early Monday morning. The suspect was killed in the accident. (City of Mount Airy photo)

Details on the fatal auto accident Monday morning that killed one and involved a stolen Mount Airy Fire Department SUV remains murky.

Monday around 4 a.m. the fire department responded to a report of a vehicle that had flipped several times and come to rest, “On the island at Fancy Gap Road and Highway 52,” the fire department said in their press releases.

Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said in a statement, “Units arrived on the scene to find that our FD SUV had been stolen from our parking lot during the night and the suspect had wrecked the vehicle.”

He went on to say the driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was taken from our Rockford Street station without permission sometime during the late evening or early morning hours,” Mount Airy Assistant Fire Chief Chris Fallaw said.

“It was not discovered missing until our units were dispatched to the motor vehicle accident with injuries involving this particular vehicle,” he explained Tuesday morning.

The Mount Airy Police Department in investigating and did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

Neither agency would release the name of the deceased, nor did they comment on how a city fire department vehicle was stolen or if the person killed in the wreck was affiliated with the fire department.

Attempts to get more information on the wreck and the circumstances surrounding the theft and crash were not successful.