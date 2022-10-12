Festival to get underway

By John Peters

Downtown Mount Airy is likely to be packed this weekend as the 56th annual Autumn Leaves Festival takes place. (Mount Airy News File Photo)

The big weekend is here.

Autumn Leaves Festival kicks off for the 56th time on Friday, heralding a busy three-day weekend which organizers say could see upwards of 200,000 people — or more — descend on Mount Airy to check out more than 100 craft booths, food vendors, and area businesses along Main Street and some side roads.

Begun in 1966 as a downtown gathering to recognize and celebrate the area’s rich agricultural history, the festival retains some of that early influence with old-time displays and vendors centered around agricultural products. But the event has morphed into a large crafter and food festival as well.

“Typically we can see anywhere from 100,000 to 150,000 people a day, on the weekends,” said Jordan Edwards, who serves as the Autumn Leaves Festival director as well as event director for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. “We’re hopeful for that crowd, and more,” she said.

Edwards, in her first year with the chamber and the festival, said the organization has had a few obstacles to overcome this year — mostly centered around the July partial collapse of the Main Oak Emporium building. Efforts have been ongoing to shore up the rest of the structure to keep the area safe, while long-term salvage plans can be put together, but Edwards said some vendor booths had to be moved from around the building.

“We’re having to keep vendors 20 feet off the building,” she said this week, adding that has resulted in the loss of about 15 vendor spaces. “That has been kind of a challenge, but a unique opportunity…We’ve really tried to expand the festival to its borders, take advantage of the side streets, which hasn’t been done in the past. The festival footprint has given us some areas that are underutilized.” That, she hopes, will mean more room for vendors and shoppers.

“We have some exciting new additions to the festival,” she said. One of those additions is what she called a “public safety touch-a-truck area.”

There, various organizations dealing with public safety — police, fire departments, emergency services — will have ambulances, trucks and squad cars on hand for close-up viewing.

“Citizens and kids can go up to their equipment, children can enjoy it, crawl up in it. People can see ambulances, ATV’s, squad cars, up close,” she said. That is planned to be set up on East Independence Boulevard, near Renfro Street.

In addition to new crafters and displays, there will be plenty of old favorites — including the return of “familiar quintessential items,” including the famous Sandy Level collard green sandwiches, returning to the festival after a few years’ absence.

The festival officially gets underway Friday with an 11:30 a.m. opening ceremony at the main bandstand, but many streets in downtown will be closing at noon on Thursday so vendor booths and the bandstand can set up.

The festival will remain open, with live music at the bandstand along with the open vendor and food booths, until 9 p.m. on Friday. Saturday, the festival officially opens at 9 a.m., open until 9 p.m., and on Sunday the event lasts from 1 until 5 p.m.