Early College observes Red Ribbon Week

October 12, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

National Red Ribbon Week 2022 is observed Oct. 23 - 31 in memory of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena who was kidnapped, tortured, and killed by drug traffickers in Mexico in 1985.

Throughout October, the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery (SCOSAR) is making presentations to school kids during Prevention Month. The last week of the month is when national Red Ribbon Week will be observed in Surry County, however Surry Early College held its programs early.

The 2022 Red Ribbon Week theme is “Celebrate Life. Live Drug Free,” and was created by seventh graders in Wayland, New York “The theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live drug-free,” the national Red Ribbon Campaign said.

“Given the current substance use epidemic our country, Red Ribbon Week is as important as ever,” county substance abuse outreach coordinator Charlotte Reeves said. “SCOSAR is partnering with the Mount Airy Rotary Club, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Elkin City Schools to spread the word to as many students as possible by celebrating Red Ribbon Week in multiple locations.”

In a survey conducted by SCOSAR of more than 700 county residents, 94.67% of respondents felt that the age to start speaking to kids about substance abuse is during elementary or middle school while kids are most impressionable. Therefore, SCOSAR will be focusing its Red Ribbon Week events at the middle schools of the area. The Rotary Club through its youth service outreach, Interact, will be aiding in the programming at the high schools.

During school presentations DEA and local law enforcement agencies will address with students the importance of staying drug-free and the harmful side effects drugs, alcohol, and vaping can have on a developing brain.

A community approach will help get the message to more ears. Other community agencies will be working with local youth as well, including Insight Human Services, Surry Friends of Youth, and the All-Stars Prevention Group. “We are honored to have to have a partnership with these community volunteers, agencies, local law enforcement, and the DEA,” she said.

“Erin Jones is the administrator for the Interact Club, and the Early College events were really great,” Reeves said. At the Early College students and faculty held a spirit week, wore red on Thursday, homeroom teachers showed short videos about the history of Red Ribbon Week and drug facts, and the narcotics officers visited the school during lunch and gave a presentation to a large group of students.

Jones also said that Interact and student council held a car wash and agreed to take part of the money raised to buy items for Hope Valley Rehabilitation in Dobson. She said Interact wanted to include a service project within its Red Ribbon Week, so they spoke with Hope Valley and produced a list of items for us to purchase.

Throughout prevention month, SCOSAR is reminding parents, teachers, and all members of the community that prevention will be the most effective tool in combating drugs, alcohol, and vape abuse for the long term. The phrase “Talk. They hear you.” means when parents take the time to explain the dangers of substance abuse in clear terms, these messages can reach children.

Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.