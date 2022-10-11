Stolen Mount Airy Fire SUV in fatal crash

Investigation continuing Tuesday

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Mount Airy Fire Department station on Rockford Rd. was the former home of the destroyed Ford Expedition. The SUV was “taken without permission” from the fire station and was then involved in a fatal traffic accident early Monday morning. The suspect was killed in the accident. (Photo: City of Mount Airy)

Details are still emerging in regard to the crash early Monday morning that involved a stolen Mount Airy Fire Department SUV that left one person dead.

Around 4 a.m. Monday the fire department was called to a crash in the intersection of Fancy Gap Rd. and Highway 52 in Mount Airy, Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said in a statement. “Units arrived on the scene to find that our FD SUV (2001 Expedition) had been stolen from our parking lot during the night and the suspect had wrecked the vehicle.”

The SUV flipped several times during the crash and come to rest on the island at Fancy Gap Road, the Fire Department said.

He went on to say the driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant Chief Chris Fallaw of the Mount Airy Fire Department confirmed the SUV belonged to the fire department, “It was taken from our Rockford Street station without permission sometime during the late evening or early morning hours.”

“It was not discovered missing until our units were dispatched to the motor vehicle accident with injuries involving this particular vehicle,” he explained Tuesday morning.

The Mount Airy Police Department in investigating and more details will be forthcoming as they are made available.