Truck convoy raises $410K for Brenner’s

October 11, 2022

Evening fireworks were part of the festivities at the recent Mayberry Truck Show and Convoy, recently held at Bottomley Enterprises in Mount Airy. (Submitted photo)

WINSTON-SALEM — The second annual Mayberry Truck Show and Convoy, recently held at Bottomley Enterprises in Mount Airy, raised more than $410,000 for the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Patient Assistance Fund.

The event featured more than 300 custom semi-trucks and trailers, awards, live music and fireworks. At the end of the day, the convoy of truckers drove through downtown Mount Airy.

Mitchell Bottomley, CEO of Bottomley Enterprises, decided to fundraise for the Brenner Children’s Patient Assistance Fund after witnessing firsthand a family struggling to care for their child in the hospital.

“A few years ago, while my son was in the hospital, a child in the bed next to his cried as his mom had to leave him to go to work,” Bottomley said. “I decided right then if I ever had the opportunity to help a mom not to have to choose between staying with their child or going to work I would.”

The Brenner Children’s Patient Assistance Fund helps families in need cover the cost of daily expenses including travel, food, bereavement care and other living expenses while their child is in the hospital.

“We are so grateful to Mitchell for his generosity and to everyone who supported this event,” said Alisa L. Starbuck, president of Brenner Children’s Hospital and vice president of women’s and children’s health services at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “Their support of our Patient Assistance Fund means so much to the families of our young patients and helps ease some of the financial burdens that come with having a child in the hospital.”

Those who would like to support the Mayberry Truck Show community fundraiser can make a donation to the Brenner Children’s Patient Assistance Fund by visiting their online team fundraiser page at https://give.wakehealth.edu/site/TR/Events/General?team_id=1100&pg=team&fr_id=1070.

Information about holding a community fundraiser for Brenner Children’s can be obtained by contacting Lisa Long at lclong@wakehealth.edu or 336-716-4588.