Ararat Ruritan aids rescue squads

Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad member Mike Fulk receives a check from Michael Noonkester of the Ararat Ruritan Club.
The Ararat Ruritan Club of Ararat, Virginia, recently made donations to two local community volunteer rescue squads.
Ararat Ruritan Vice President Michael Noonkester presented the checks to the Ararat Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Blue Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad in support of their lifesaving efforts. Accepting on behalf of their respective squads were Mike Fulk and Billy Aldridge.
These two rescue squads are in Dan River District and service the Ararat and Willis Gap communities. They also provide mutual aid provide mutual aid in Patrick County.
The Ruritans said their goal is to create thriving communities across America through fellowship, community service, and goodwill. The clubs focus on the needs of their own community and those living in it. In today’s world, they say it is harder to find individuals who are as community minded “as our older generation were.”
“We’d love to have new members with fresh ideas to help generate more funds to go around our community,” said Ararat Ruritan Club secretary Pamela Smith.
Fundraisers held by the Ararat Ruritan Club allow them to make donations not only to the rescue squads, but also to other causes throughout the community. The club holds an in-person bingo and a virtual raffle fundraiser monthly.
They also hold several annual fundraisers, such as an ad book campaign that coincides with the BBQ/Cruise-in. If that got your attention, the BBQ/Cruise-in event is coming up soon on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Ararat Ruritan Club.
Organizers invite all to come hungry for plates stacked with BBQ, potatoes, slaw, beans, roll, a homemade dessert, and a beverage. The cost for one of these plated of BBQ goodness is $10 and the Ruritans said the plates are available to eat in or take out.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome to the free cruise-in. The Ararat Ruritan Building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway, Ararat, Virginia. For more information, contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493.
The Ararat Ruritan Club also recently joined forces with the other three Virginia-based Ruritan clubs in their area for a display at the Patrick County Agricultural Fair. The display highlighted fundraising and community events held by the Ararat, Meadows of Dan, Patrick Springs, and Red Bank Ruritan clubs.
Showing off their combined efforts at the fair is an effort to show the community that while they are three separate Ruritan Clubs, they all share a desire to serve.
“A joint effort of everyone in our community helps to provide for the community as a whole,” Smith said. “Everyone is so busy these days, but I believe if you take care of your community, it’ll take care of you.”
Nationally the Ruritans say there are nearly 30,000 members who work to improve the 1,100 local communities in which they live. As Smith noted, there is a desire among the Ruritans to attract new and younger members into their organization in order to sustain it into the future.
Ruritan as a national organization began May 21, 1928, in Holland, Virginia, and the name “Ruritan” was suggested by a reporter for the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot newspaper Daisy Nurney. The charter members unanimously adopted the name “Ruritan.” The word is a combination of the Latin words for open country “ruri” and small town “tan,” interpreted as pertaining to rural and small-town life.
For those who may be interested in learning more about these clubs or may seek to start one in your community, contact the Ruritans for information. The Ararat Ruritan Club can be reached via email at AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com and maintains an up-to-date Facebook page.