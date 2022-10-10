Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

October 10, 2022
By Ryan Kelly

Mount Airy residents were concerned to find law enforcement activity in the parking lot of the Olympia Family Restaurant at the corner of Linville Rd. and Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff's Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia's parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia.

A local woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges in relation to an interstate police chase that began in Virginia and ended in Mount Airy with a Surry County Sheriff’s Deputy firing his gun at a suspect Monday morning. Her male accomplice remains at large as of Monday evening.

On Monday at approximately 4:25 a.m., the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to assist the Patrick County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit entering North Carolina.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit around Pedigo Ridge Road when they observed a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. According to a statement released from Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt Monday afternoon, an unidentified white male was operating or riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed. The Lincoln Town Car and four-wheeler did not adhere to the lights and sirens of the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

The police report said after the Town Car fled the scene a chase ensued with speeds in excess of 70 mph.

A deputy with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office caught up with the pursuit near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Linville Road in Mount Airy. The Lincoln Town Car turned left onto Linville Road, causing the four-wheeler to roll in the intersection, throwing the unidentified white male from the four-wheeler.

The as yet man was able to restart the four-wheeler and attempted to run over and strike the Surry County Deputy during the apprehension. That deputy drew his service weapon and fired it during the altercation.

The suspect was able to elude law enforcement by speeding off on the four-wheeler. However, the four-wheeler was located near the scene and had been involved in a single vehicle accident. The unidentified white male fled on foot. The four-wheeler had been reported stolen in Patrick County.

The operator of the Lincoln Town Car, identified as Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of 318 Rocky Lane, Mount Airy, was arrested at the scene and was charged with one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest, one count of felony possession of stolen goods, one count of fugitive from justice, and one count of driving while licenses revoked.

Spainhour received a court date of Oct. 26 and the Surry County Sheriff’s statement said further criminal charges await her in Patrick County. On the day prior she is facing eight additional charges unrelated to Monday’s high speed interstate pursuit in Surry County District Court including possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer involved shooting which is standard procedure.

The deputy involved in the discharge of a service weapon has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, but the sheriff did not identify the deputy.