Seniors kick off their year

Seniors followed tradition by painting their parking spots.

Seniors gather for the second annual Senior Sunrise breakfast.

Seniors found a spot on the football field to spread their blanket, sit with classmates, and enjoy breakfast.

As part of the event, seniors were provided with a note card to write down their goals for the year.

Many painted well into the evenings to finish their designs.

Seniors working on his parking spot.

Members of the Mount Airy High School Class of 2023 kicked off their senior year continuing what has become a senior tradition — painting their parking spaces the week before school started. Many painted well into the evenings to finish their designs.

At the end of the week, the class came together for the second annual Senior Sunrise breakfast. Parents donated breakfast items and several were present to serve. Seniors found a spot on the football field to spread their blanket, sit with classmates, and enjoy breakfast. This event is intended to symbolize the “sun rising on their senior year” and is a tradition becoming popular across the country. As part of the event, seniors were provided with a note card to write down their goals for the year.

More events such as this are planning throughout the year. For more information about senior events at Mount Airy High School, contact Conni Tucker, senior class adviser, at ctucker@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147.