New Mayberry Citizens Academy gets boost

Program enrolls 25 people

City Manager Stan Farmer, standing, offers introductory remarks as the Citizens Academy series got under way this week. Also pictured seated to the right are Mayor Ron Niland and Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis.

A new Mayberry Citizens Academy launched this week in Mount Airy which is allowing 25 local residents to learn more about municipal government.

“There’s a lot more to the city than people think about,” Mayor Ron Niland said as the first of eight class sessions got under way late Tuesday afternoon.

“We need people to know what’s going on and how things work.”

Apparently, a healthy number of citizens are interested in that, with the 25 enrollees representing an expansion from the 15-student limit announced initially. The response was so great that city officials decided to allow more applicants.

The goal of the Citizens Academy is to help Mount Airy residents better understand how local government operates while benefiting the community overall.

Such academies, also known as leadership institutes, seek to educate residents through direct contact with public officials, site visits and hands-on activities, and are fairly common throughout the nation, local organizers say. These programs address what is considered a knowledge gap between citizens and government.

The Mayberry Citizens Academy class schedule includes a range of topics such as city and state government relations, firefighting, police and code enforcement, public works/utilities, finance, parks and recreation and planning.

Ninety-minute sessions will continue over a nine-week period until Nov. 29, skipping Thanksgiving Week.

Among those enrolled is Frank Fleming, a modified race car driver recently involved in an issue with city government surrounding a sign for his new body shop on Merita Street which culminated with a favorable vote in August.

Fleming, and a large group of local supporters including state Rep. Sarah Stevens, lobbied successfully for an amendment to municipal rules to allow an existing sign at the the site to be used. It initially had been denied due to height restrictions.

He and others listened intently to presenters during the first Citizens Academy meeting this week, who in addition to the mayor included City Manager Stan Farmer; Hugh Campbell, city attorney; Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis; and City Clerk Nicki Brame.

“I hope it will be informational,” Niland told the group at the start.

One factoid he mentioned, along with pointing out that Mount Airy was incorporated in 1885, was the large financial footprint the city government has — which Niland said totals $25 million to $30 million counting all the budgetary and other funds.

“It’s a pretty-good-sized ‘business,’” the mayor observed.

