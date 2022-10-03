Police reports

October 3, 2022 Thomas Joyce

• An Elkin man is facing a charge of assault on emergency personnel, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Dee J. Wiles, 53, of 155 Apple Blossom Lane, was encountered by city officers at Northern Regional Hospital on Sept. 21, who served him with a warrant on that charge. It had been issued the day before after an incident at the hospital, where Wiles allegedly struck an employee there, Ashley Nicole Bottoms of Ararat, in the left arm with a closed fist.

Wiles was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court Monday.

• Andrew Milton Johnson, 37, of 122 Summit Ave., was served by police with a criminal summons for a charge of assault by pointing a gun on Sept. 22.

It had been issued on July 22 with Clinton Thomas Quesinberry of Crotts Road as the complainant. Johnson is facing an appearance in Surry District Court this Friday.

• A blue recycling container owned by the city of Mount Airy was set afire by an unknown suspect on Sept. 23 at a residence on Creed Street.

Trash inside the container was ignited, resulting in damage put at $200.