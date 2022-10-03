Dancing mayor?

October 3, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Studio opens for season with mayor’s visit

Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland along with preschool dancers at the Surry County Dance Center, along with instructors Brittany Chaney and Kaylee Edwards. (Photo courtesy Katie Wilber)

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mayor Ron Niland visited Surry County Dance Center and participated in the pre-school Ballet & Tap class.

Surry County Dance Center located on South Main Street, recently kicked off its second season with more than 90 students enrolled from ages 3-18, along with a special student during its first class — Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland.

His visit came just weeks after a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, marking the business’ membership in the chamber, and the center was recently names the “Best of” for dance studios by Mount Airy News readers.

Niland stopped in to watch the pre-school dancers work on skills such as patterns, coordination, teamwork, and creativity, and even joined the dancers as they practiced their chaîne turns down the barre, to the applause of the dancers, Artistic Director and Lead Instructor Brittany Chaney, and Assistant Instructor Kaylee Edwards.

Surry County Dance Center is a franchise with the second studio located in Hillsville, Virginia, where the Carroll County Dance Center is celebrating its 26th season. The studio franchise is owned and directed by Kelly Gray Krantz with six accredited dance educational professionals on staff. For more information on the studio, visit www.surrycountydance.com or www.carrollcountydance.com