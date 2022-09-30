Locals charged with felonies in Patrick

Staff Report

STUART, Va. — Three Mount Airy-area residents have been arrested on charges filed by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office in separate cases involving alleged drug, credit card fraud and break-in/larceny crimes.

The arrests were announced Thursday and include:

• Maynard Reece Green, 61, of 369 Greentown Road, Ararat, just outside Mount Airy, being accused through a six-count indictment of manufacturing/distributing a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Green, who was arrested on Sept. 22, further was indicted on another felony charge, manufacturing/distributing an imitation Schedule I/II drug.

• Johnny Ray Gwyn, 54, of 1685 Old Highway 601, Mount Airy, is charged with breaking and entering of a building with intent to commit assault and battery; larceny; and grand larceny involving a monetary loss of more than $1,000.

All are felonies. Gwyn was arrested Wednesday.

• Kenny Gray McCreary, 42, of 2121 Asbury Road, Westfield, was arrested Wednesday on three misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud involving a value of less than $1,000.

Bond and court date information was unavailable for the three persons charged.