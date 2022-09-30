Police reports

September 30, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A truck has been reported stolen in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The theft of the Jeep Comanche, owned by Terry Nelson Hill of Aims Avenue and valued at $10,000, was discovered on Sept. 22. The truck was taken from an unidentified business location at 1276 N. South St., where it had been parked the day before.

Police records describe the vehicle as black with a white stripe, but do not include a license tag number.

• Multiple vehicles were broken into at the Enterprise rental car location on Sept. 22, where an attempt also was made to steal one.

Those targeted include a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 Subaru Outback that police records indicate are owned by the Rockford Street business, along with the 1997 Ford F-350 flatbed truck of Jackson Trevor Hutchens, Pipers Gap Road, Galax, Virginia.

An ignition interlock device valued at $50 was listed as stolen.

• Linda Speas Duncan, 53, who is homeless, was jailed on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing on Sept. 20 after police responded to a disturbance call at Northern Regional Hospital.

Security personnel there had banned Speas from the premises earlier that day, but she returned. And after being taken to a magistrate’s office, the woman allegedly resisted arrest by refusing to sit down and pulling away.

Speas was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 17 appearance in District Court.

• A book bag was stolen from the parking lot of the West Lebanon Street Food Lion on Sept. 19, representing a $340 loss.

The owner of the black Reebok book bag was identified as Anthony Dalton Stanley of Gaynelle’s Way in Lowgap. It contained personal property including Sony earbuds, miscellaneous clothing, pre-workout supplements, hair fiber and notebooks.

• Cody Matthew John Bowman, 27, of 707 Willow St., was served with a criminal summons for a larceny charge on Sept. 15, which had been issued on Sept. 12 with no other details listed.

Bowman was scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Thursday of this week.