Mayberry Food Truck Fest rescheduled

The Mayberry Food Truck Fest was to have been this weekend, but organizers have rescheduled to November 20 due to the unknown path and impact of Hurricane Ian which is expected to be rain maker throughout the weekend.

Early this week as the threat of Hurricane Ian was still days away, several weekend gatherings acted in advance and moved their events indoors or rescheduled them. The Mayberry Food Truck fest has joined the list of events whose organizers have decided not to compete against the unpredictability of Hurricane Ian and has been rescheduled for a pre-Thanksgiving bash instead.

Lizzie Morrison, downtown coordinator for Mount Airy Downtown Inc. had been holding her breath throughout the week to see if the Mayberry Food Truck Fest might be able to be held this weekend despite the icky weather. “Safety is our top priority,” she said earlier this week when mulling the possibilities. “While this event is normally rain or shine, if the weather forecast hasn’t improved, we will reschedule.”

Friday morning the announcement was made that exercising an abundance of caution was better than asking diners and tourists to walk between the raindrops whilst enjoying food truck offerings. The only time folks want soggy food is when it was intended to be soggy, no offense to Mother Nature or Hurricane Ian and their suggested secret ingredient – water.

“We hate to do it, but we’ll have to postpone the Mayberry Food Truck Fest due to Hurricane Ian,” Morrison wrote Friday morning. “We have been monitoring the forecast and while this event is normally rain or shine, we will need to err on the side of caution for your safety.”

She had joked the event may seem starcrossed and has had some lousy luck with the weather, “The festival has a notorious reputation for extreme weather. We’ve had heavy rains, six inches of snow, a tornado warning mid-festival, and now a possible hurricane. It’s almost funny at this point. Nevertheless, people show up for the food trucks – it’s still a fan favorite event.”

Morrison invites everyone to try it again before the holidays, “Please plan on joining us for a big pre-Thanksgiving Food Truck feast on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in #downtownmountairy.”

Consider the rescheduled food truck fest to be among the final warmups before Thanksgiving excess. Yet somehow also not fully outside the Atlantic hurricane season that runs to the end of November. NOAA predicts up to 21 named storms this season with six to ten expected to become major hurricanes.

If Tobias, Virginie, or Walter (all late season storm names) try to show up for that new date then Morrison may want to consider a rain dance before the 2023 Mayberry Food Truck Fest to break the bad luck.