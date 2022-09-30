By popular demand, Citizens Academy expands

September 30, 2022
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

City Attorney Hugh Campbell, left, and Stan Farmer, city manager, pictured at a recent council meeting, will be among the presenters for the first class of the new Mayberry Citizens Academy on Tuesday. More than 20 people have been recruited so far, with others also invited to apply.

A good number of people in Mount Airy are interested in learning more about city government, judging by the interest shown in a new Mayberry Citizens Academy that will accommodate more people than first planned.

Municipal officials announced the program on Sept. 10, saying it would be limited to 15 applicants.

“We got over 20 people,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Thursday.

“And we have got room for more,” he added regarding the series of classes involved which starts next week. “So more is merrier.”

The goal of the Citizens Academy is to help Mount Airy residents better understand how local government operates while benefiting the community overall.

Such academies, also known as leadership institutes, seek to educate residents through direct contact with public officials, site visits and hands-on activities, and are fairly common throughout the nation, officials say. These programs address what is considered a knowledge gap between citizens and government.

Classes locally will include a range of topics such as city and state government relations, firefighting, police and code enforcement, public works/utilities, finance, parks and recreation and planning.

Program format

Including the first Citizens Academy session on Tuesday, a total of eight is planned each Tuesday evening over nine weeks until Nov. 29, skipping the week of Thanksgiving.

On those Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., different subject matter pertaining to local government will be covered by the city manager or department heads. The first class will be a general introduction featuring Farmer along with City Attorney Hugh Campbell and City Clerk Nicki Brame.

Speakers will be involved in seven of the classes, with the eighth to serve as a graduation ceremony.

Farmer is pleased by the interest shown in the Citizens Academy.

“It’s encouraging that people want to learn about their local government more,” he said Thursday.

Once the number of applicants exceeded what Farmer called the “15 self-imposed limit,” organizers decided to open the program up to more people, agreeing that they can handle the greater number. There is now no specified limit, according to the manager.

However, those interested must complete a short application form available on the city website and submit it by the close of business on Monday. The form can be accessed at https://www.mountairy.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=427

Completed applications may be forwarded to sfarmer@mountairy.org or dropped off at City Hall.

Officials have said that applicants must be city residents, but non-Mount Airy residents might be considered if space is available. There is an emphasis on creating a diverse class from many different neighborhoods within Mount Airy.

Farmer said Thursday he thinks this has been accomplished based on the more than 20 people signed up so far.

“Demographically it appears to be pretty diverse.” This includes a balance of folks in different parts of town and also from a gender standpoint.

