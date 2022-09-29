Food Lion donates to Backpack Program

Pictured are, from left, front row, Pilot Mountain Middle School Principal Sandra Clement, Food Lion Dobson Store Manager Don Duff, Food Lion Mount Airy Store Manager Marty Bauguess, Food Lion Pilot Mountain Store Manager Terry Easter, Assistant Principal Martha Arrington; back row, Food Lion Mount Airy Assistant Manager Justin Sharpe, Food Lion Northpoint Store Manager Bri Scott, School Counselor Lindsey McDougal, and Food Lion Mount Airy Regional Specialist Rondale Ratcliff. (Submitted photo)

Food Lion Feeds, a program by Food Lion to help get food to the needy, donated 680 backpacks to Surry County elementary schools recently.

Each backpack contained Capri Suns, Food Lion Puddings, Food Lion Apple Sauce, Food Lion Mac and Cheese, Food Lion Fruit Bar, Food Lion Beans and Franks, Ramen noodles, and GM Honey Nut Cheerio Cereal cups.

“Food Lion Feeds’ mission is to put food and hope on the table for our neighbors,” the company said of the effort. “Through Food Lion Feeds, we’ve donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and (are) committed to donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025.”

“I wanted to give a helping hand in making sure parents didn’t have to choose between food and buying school supplies to start the school year,” said Pilot Mountain Food Lion Store Manager Terry Easter.