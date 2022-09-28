Local storm prep underway as Ian hits Florida

While the eventual path of Hurricane Ian was not clear Wednesday, local officials were getting ready should the remnants of the storm cross over Surry County.
The hurricane made landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a category 4 storm — among the strongest — with pounding surf, heavy rain and powerful 125 mph winds inflicting serious damage.
In Surry County, where skies where still sunny and the weather pleasant, Emergency Services Director Eric Southern said preparations were underway to prepare for the storm’s arrival in the region.
“We’ve already had one meeting with the state this morning about preparation, and we’ll be doing more each day before the storm,” he said. That phone meeting was with EMS directors around North Carolina as well as state officials in Raleigh.
“Right now, we’re just getting equipment ready, making sure generators are working, we’ve got our fire departments and rescue squads on standby, checking their equipment. We’re working with local law enforcement to get ready.”
Patrick Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, said Wednesday the severity of the storm when it reaches the Surry County region is still uncertain.
“It’s going to be a wet weekend, to put it lightly,” he said when checking the latest forecast. “I don’t know if we’re able to give full rainfall amounts yet, but I would prepare for several inches. A lot of this is going to depend on the track of Hurricane Ian after it makes landfall in Florida.”
He said the storm, at that time, was expected to cross over Florida and head into the Atlantic Ocean, where it could go north and likely make landfall again in South Carolina.
That is when the storm would begin making its way inland, bringing rain and wind to Surry County and the surrounding region.
“Whether we get much flooding will depend on whether we get the rain in a burst of rainfall, or of it’s more spread out over several hours so the ground can handle it.”
He said there is a high-pressure system in the region at present, which has been responsible for the string of pleasant days this week. How far the storm can penetrate that system will largely determine how far the heavy rain and wind goes inland.
“The winds aren’t going to be too bad, because it (the storm) will be weakened by that point, but we’re still going to get 30 to 40 mph winds…The first rain may arrive Friday, but the heavy stuff is going to be over the weekend.”
It is the rainfall that could be the cause of most of the damage inflicted on the area. In addition to the potential for flooding, Wilson said rain could saturate and soften the ground, making it easy for trees to be blown over during the windy portions of the storm.
“Definitely everyone should be ready for a few inches of rain and watch out for flooding.”
Southern, with EMS, said his department is planning for a worst-case scenario, as if the region might see up to 4 inches of rain, and potentially higher wind, along with flash flooding and maybe a tornado or two spawned by the storm.
He cautioned that folks should stay home if possible, and if they can’t, they should avoid driving through water on roadways — it can be deeper and swifter-moving than it appears.
He said if individuals experience power outages, they should contact their utility company immediately. If they witness trees down over roads, severe flooding with water near or entering a home, or any life-threatening emergency, those reports should be made to 911.
Cancellations
A number of area activities set for this weekend have been cancelled or altered. In addition to the postponement of the Civil War Re-enactment in Ararat, Virginia, and the Sonker Festival, the Music at the Market in Dobson has been moved indoors, from the Farmer’s Market to the Surry County Service Center, at 915 E. Atkins Street in Dobson.
Officials with Mount Airy City Schools said the system is planning to hold classes on Friday as normal, although that could change as the storm approaches.
“We are always in contact with our county and state emergency officials concerning the weather,” said Carrie Venable, executive officer of communications for the school system. “We will be looking closely at the radar and progress of the storm as we approach Friday. Any decision being made is also made in tandem with Elkin and Surry County Schools.”
There was no word from Surry County Schools officials on whether any plans were being made to potentially close school on Friday.