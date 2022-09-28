Pilot Mountain students learn properties of water

September 28, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Tyler Queen at one of the work stations.

Submitted photo

<p>Ashlyn Comer and Lacy Crump take a moment to smile for the camera.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Ashlyn Comer and Lacy Crump take a moment to smile for the camera.

Submitted photo

<p>Vivien Lin, Eli McCracken, Lily Lopez and Lynn Meadows pose for a photo while at one of the water study work stations.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Vivien Lin, Eli McCracken, Lily Lopez and Lynn Meadows pose for a photo while at one of the water study work stations.

Submitted photo

<p>Teacher Janna Blakeney talks with Brady White and Jesse Whitaker about the properties of water.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Teacher Janna Blakeney talks with Brady White and Jesse Whitaker about the properties of water.

Submitted photo

<p>Teacher Janna Blakeney and students Dayton Haynes, Zyrihanna Hickman and Aziyah Hargrave smile for the camera.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Teacher Janna Blakeney and students Dayton Haynes, Zyrihanna Hickman and Aziyah Hargrave smile for the camera.

Submitted photo

<p>Maddie Needham and Brett Moser mug for the camera while studying the properties of water.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Maddie Needham and Brett Moser mug for the camera while studying the properties of water.

Submitted photo

The students in Janna Blakeney’s eighth grade science class at Pilot Mountain Middle School recently spent their class time, spread over two days, learning the various properties of water.

Throughout the time they rotated through six different lab stations. The labs tested different properties of water. Students experimented with cohesion, adhesion, and density, while others exposed the students to water principles of surface tension and capillary action.