Music at the Market moving indoors Friday

September 28, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Wood Family Tradition will be be performing Friday at Music at the Market in Dobson. Due to Hurricane Ian, the concert is going to be moved inside the Surry County Service Center directly across the parking lot from the Farmers Market on E. Atkins St. in Dobson. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with food trucks serving and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The next Music at the Market Concert scheduled for this Friday, featuring Wood Family Tradition is still going to be held despite threatening weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

It will just change location.

Travis Frye, tourism director for both Surry County and Dobson, said “Due to impending weather, the next Music at the Market Concert will take place indoors at the Surry County Service Center, 915 E. Atkins Street, Dobson.”

“This indoor facility is directly across the parking lot from the Farmers Market. Chairs will be provided and Mermaids On The Go, Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts, and Shikora Express Japanese Grill will be set up near the entrance. They will be ready to serve delicious food by 6 p.m. that may be brought into the building to eat,” he said, encouraging those who may be going to grab a bite and to not stay away due to Hurricane Ian’s threat.

Inside the Service Center will be safe and dry with no wind to mess up hairdos or send plates of food flying across Highway 601. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and show time for Wood Family Tradition will be 7 – 9 p.m. Admission to the concert is free.