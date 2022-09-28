SCC faculty, staff members honored

September 28, 2022

English Instructor Dr. Kathleen Fowler, left, received Surry Community College’s Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022-2023; and Cosmetology Director Robin Minton, right, and former Mechatronics Lead Instructor Jordan Crowson, not pictured, received the President’s Award for Meritorious Teaching for 2022-2023.

<p>Donald Fowler, assistant director of the academic support center, received Surry Community College’s Distinguished Staff Award for 2022-2023; Laura Bracken, left, director of accessibility services, and Emily Stroud, instructional assistant of academics, received the President’s Award for Meritorious Service for 2022-2023.</p>

Several Surry Community College faculty and staff members were recognized recently with awards given out during the fall 2022 faculty and staff meeting.

English Instructor Dr. Kathleen Fowler received Surry Community College’s Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022-2023, the highest faculty award given by SCC.

“It was an honor to present Dr. Kathleen Fowler with Surry Community College’s Excellence in Teaching Award. She is an accomplished English instructor who gives and sacrifices so much for the success of our students,” said college president Dr. David Shockley said.

Cosmetology Director Robin Minton and former Mechatronics Lead Instructor Jordan Crowson received the President’s Award for Meritorious Teaching for 2022-2023.

Donald Fowler, assistant director of the academic support center, received Surry Community College’s Distinguished Staff Award for 2022-2023, the highest staff award given by SCC.

“The employees and students at Surry Community College have known for many years that students who seek Donald Fowler’s academic assistance are successful. I was elated that he was honored as the recipient of Surry Community College’s Distinguished Staff Award,” Shockley said.

Laura Bracken, director of accessibility services, and Emily Stroud, instructional assistant of academics, received the President’s Award for Meritorious Service for 2022-2023.

Dr. Shockley made anotherannouncement during the meeting — that the college would start recognizing employees with more than 30 years of employment with a designated parking spot. Among those so recognized were Dr. Susan Worth, division chair – mathematics, 36 years of service; Cheryl Fielde, executive assistant – office of the president and board of trustees, 31 years of service; and Kim White, lead instructor – information technology, 30 years of service.

English Instructor Jon Thomas received a 20-year service pin during the his two decades of service to SCC.