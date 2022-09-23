White Plains readers enjoy pizza

Some of those enjoying a pizza lunch included, from left, front row, Danielle Sawyers, Everly Smith, Amando Montalvan, Corban Billo, Abigail Czaplicki, Adam Sherrill; middle row, Stella Richardson, Kaylee Badgett, Karlie Combs, Willow Hiatt, Carter Goings, Ellie Jarrell, Carter Simmons, Macy Fletcher, Colin Parks, Amelia Simpson; back row, Luke Gammons.

<p>Some of those enjoying a pizza lunch included, from left, front row, Kylie Combs, Hunter Cunningham, Sadie Dollyhigh, Jayden Bare, Bella Wilber, Norah Sherrill; second row, Ellie Gammons, Lily Payne, Roe Johnson, Dillon Burkholder, Gracie Beasley, Sofia Medel Ponce, Capri Simmons, Ada Badgett, Emelyn Richardson; thirdrow, Connor Flippen, Ella Badgett, Daniel Holder, and Emily McBride.</p>

When school started in late August, some students at White Plains Elementary School already had a treat waiting for them. Those who completed a reading bingo sheet from the summer enjoyed a pizza celebration in the media center there.