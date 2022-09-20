City receives swmming grant

About 4,000 people die from drowning each year in the U.S., but an influx of funding is expected to reduce the probability of that locally.

The Reeves Community Center Foundation has been awarded a grant for $5,000 from the Step Into Swim Program, according to Darren Lewis, assistant city manager for Mount Airy, who called that “great news.”

“This grant will assist individuals or families that may have financial barriers to participate otherwise,” added Lewis, who formerly served as Mount Airy’s parks and recreation director. “This opportunity will help the children in our community be safer around water and ultimately save lives.”

The RCC Foundation will partner with Mount Airy Parks and Recreation to offer scholarship opportunities for the American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program, according to Lewis.

Even more excited about the grant is Cathy Cloukey, assistant director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, who has a special understand of the need from serving as the city’s aquatics supervisor for more than 13 years before becoming the assistant director.

“It will make a tremendous difference,” she predicted Monday.

“We’re really excited to get this grant,” added Cloukey, who said that to her knowledge Mount Airy has not received it before. “I just think it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

As someone who has taught thousands of local youths how to swim at Reeves Community Center’s aquatic facilities, Cloukey sees firsthand how the new grant program can benefit the community, including its potential for preventing drownings — “absolutely.”

She pointed out that a non-city resident, non-member of Reeves Community Center normally is charged $55 for youth swim lessons, with lesser sums in place for non-resident members or resident non-members.

“It could benefit up to one hundred kids that would not otherwise have an opportunity to take lessons,” Cloukey estimated.

Eight swim lessons typically are involved, of varying lengths depending on children’s ages. Classes for those 6 and older, for example, last 55 minutes.

“We’re just hoping it can make an impact on our community,” Cloukey said of the grant.

Persons wanting more information about the swim lessons involved can contain Cloukey or city Parks and Recreation Director Peter Raymer at Reeves Community Center.

