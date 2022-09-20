Police reports

September 19, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Fake currency has showed up again in Mount Airy as it does periodically, according to city police reports.

The latest incident, which police learned of last Friday, resulted in Food Lion on West Pine Street being victimized. The crime actually occurred in late August, but was not reported until last week.

It involved an unknown male suspect using bogus money to obtain both miscellaneous grocery items and real currency received back in change. The denomination(s) used were not specified in police records, nor was a total loss figure.

• An Indiana man was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods last Wednesday after allegedly stealing a bottle of Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc wine and four bottles of Fireball cinnamon whiskey from Sheetz on Rockford Street.

Gregory William Hudson, 55, of West Lafayette, was detained at the business by officers after allegedly taking the beverages, valued at $46, and consuming them without paying.

Arrest records further state that Hudson was turned over to staff members of Northern Regional Hospital and his vehicle was impounded. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 17.

• Worth Honda on West Pine Street was the scene of a crime discovered on Sept. 10, which involved the business being broken into and an attempt to steal a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Entry was gained by knocking a hole in an exterior wall and then forcing open a locked door. Nothing was listed as missing from the incident.